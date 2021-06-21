With two weeks to go before the next big step to freedom from Covid restrictions, what shape are we in? 

IT’S two weeks to the next big step in setting the nation free.

From indoor dining to holding first communions and the return of exercise classes for pods of six in gyms, July 5 has something for everyone. And if it all goes to plan the only way is up.

So as the countdown begins, what shape are we in as we face another moment of truth?

Back to basics

The basics around decision-making on opening up remain at the core of weighing up the next step although vaccination and variants are now factored in.

The positivity rate is one of the staple measures and this is looking good. It is low at around 2.7pc.

Read More

The incidence of the virus is highest in the 19- to 24-year-old age group and is three times that of those aged 25-34.

Cases among people over 65 are low and they are coming down also among people in their 40s. Limerick and Carlow have the highest 14-day incidence. Incidence in children are falling.

Covid-19 and the most seriously ill patients

The measure of how daily cases is leading to serious illness is found in the numbers of Covid-19 patients in hospital and intensive care.

Thanks to vaccination the link between cases and harm in the form of serious illness is almost broken although its important to remember that new patients are still being admitted daily.

Yesterday there were 15 patients in intensive care out of 49 people with the virus in hospital.

The previous day 14 were in intensive care and 48 in hospital. But one-day fluctuations do not tell the story and the trend has been downwards. There have also been very few deaths from April to June.

R-number

The R-number is less than 1 which means the spread of the virus is shrinking here.

For quite a while there was a plateau but now cases are declining. When the R is below 1, public health officials breathe more easily but it still allows for infected people to pass on the virus to a significant number of others.

How infection is spreading

The majority of cases over the past fortnight have been passed on through close contact or community transmissions.

Some 3.7pc were travel-related and healthcare setting around for just 0.4pc. In the week ending June 12 there was just one outbreak, involving three cases in a nursing home.

There were 19 outbreaks involving 17 people in workplaces and 21 outbreaks with 69 cases in childcare settings. This kind of pattern is to be expected following the June reopenings, with more people out meeting up.

At the same time nursing homes and hospitals are very protected as a result of vaccination.

Cyber attack

The impact of the cyber attack on hospitals which are still extremely hampered by lack of full computer services will have to be taken into account. Any increase in admissions would create even more risk and danger.

Vaccination

The roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines was pushed to over 340,000 last week. This week and next week will also see similar figures.

But it will then revert to around 220,000 doses a week. It will be July before people in their 30s have had one dose; they will not be fully vaccinated until the end of August. Vaccination of people in their 20s will not begin until the end of July or early August.

People in their 60s should all have had their second dose by the week beginning July 19.

The start of travel under the EU Digital Covid Cert from mid-July will also have to be factored in, with public health advice to people who are unvaccinated not to go abroad.

However, unvaccinated people will be entitled to travel under the terms of the EU pass, as long as they follow the rules surrounding testing.

Two doses of vaccine are needed to give the best protection.

Delta variant

The more infectious Delta variant continues to hover although officially the number of cases here is still low.

But that may not tell the full story. Public Health England is giving valuable information on its progress and impact in the UK every week and we are benefiting from the data.

When the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) meets next week to make recommendations to Government on reopening they will know even more. As of today, hospital admissions in the UK, where the Delta variant is dominant, are rising slowly despite a big increase in cases. Two weeks ago there were 800 Covid-19 patients there in hospital and as of Friday it was at 1,170. They are mostly young people who have not been vaccinated. Nphet will meet at the end of next week and we can expect Taoiseach Micheál Martin to announce what will be allowed from July 5 on Friday week.