With their first Leaving Cert exam in the bag, students say it was ‘a lot less scary’ than they expected

After the Covid-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the Junior Cert, today was the first experience of State exams for Leaving Cert students and, thankfully, it was not the frightening ordeal they were expecting.

Students at The Dominican College, Sion Hill, in Blackrock were among those to sit their first exams with Caroline Breen saying it was “a lot less scary” than she thought it was going to be.

“We’ve done loads of exams in school leading up to this...and English Paper 1 is also a less stressful paper than most of them,” she added.

Despite having missed out on their Junior Cycle exams due to the pandemic, having sat mock exams helped to prepare them for the big day.

“We did mocks as well so it wasn’t really a big shock. We did the Junior Cert mocks and then we got sent home and then we did the Leaving Cert mocks and now this,” said Maisie McAllister.

“The only thing we really missed out on was the actual Junior Cert, but I think it didn’t really make a difference.”

Grace Walsh said: “I think the mocks really helped because – not that today felt like the mocks – but I feel from the mocks we got a chance to know what it was going to be like, what the rules are and everything. And obviously it’s just different because it is your Leaving Cert this time, but it wasn’t any scarier I don’t think.”

Meanwhile, other students felt the pressure prior to the exam with Jessica Mendoza saying: “It was just the build-up of pressure. But we’re all surrounded by people who are in the same stage as you. But al the stress is put on you as well.”

All the students agreed that the English Paper 1 exam was generally “nice and vague”, leaving scope and creative freedom to answer how they pleased.

Maisie added: “I think the only problem was the comprehensions were a little bit weird, but I think other than that, the composing questions were really nice.”

Caroline Breen said: “I think it was good though if you don’t know what you want to do, there was a lot of choice. It’s not just all narrative stuff and not all informative.”

Jessica Gregg said that the nicest thing about the paper was the option of two personal essays.

“I think with English Paper 1, not every single person is going to like it because they questions are so broad and people can like so many different topics, but it was okay.”

Grace Walsh added: "Paper 1 is a nice way to ease into the Leaving Cert because it’s not so much information you have to learn off, it’s more yourself and your imagination so it’s kind of nice compared to the other exams. So, it was a nice way to ease into it.”

As students prepare for English Paper 2 tomorrow, many are hoping to see Paula Meehan make an appearance amongst the poets.