With the results out, here is what to expect of the new college term

It used to be all about learning to walk on the cobblestones in Trinity College or taking in the wide-eyed excitement of a college Freshers’ week.

For the new crop of students who got their Leaving Cert results yesterday it will be college life with a difference. They will not escape the shadow of Covid-19.

Of course, it will still be the chance of a lifetime and great fun.

This term colleges will be more than just a place connected through Zoom. Alongside the student bar you might expect to see pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinics and nearby testing centres.

Monday kick-off

Returning students will be back in NUI Galway, University of Limerick, Athlone Institute of Technology, St Angela’s in Sligo and Mary Immaculate College in Tipperary. It will be September 27 before first-year students return to campus. Colleges already have their plans in place and they differ with some more restrained than others.

Shorter lectures

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris met groups yesterday, including college staff and student bodies, to outline what they can expect in order to reopen as safely as possible. Disease expert Dr John Cuddihy of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) provided infection control advice.

The meeting was told that in colleges workshops, laboratories, libraries, tutorials and small lectures will proceed.

Larger lectures will be decided on by each college depending on the size and the number of students. Everyone will need to wear a mask. Lecture times will be shorter.

Covid-19 certificate

A Covid-19 certificate will be needed to get into the college bar and dining areas until its planned abolition generally from the end of next month.

Kingston Mills, Professor of Experimental Immunology in Trinity College, said he was delighted to welcome back students and resume lectures. However, he said if proof of vaccination could be demanded for at the college bar or dining hall, students should be asked whether they are fully vaccinated for lectures.

He suggested asking for proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 infection in the previous six months or two clear Covid-19 tests could be sought. It would allow for more students to attend lectures.

He also said 85pc of students would need more time to be fully vaccinated when the new term starts this month. Not enough will have had the two doses. He believes the threshold of 95pc vaccination would be the best to get a kind of “local herd immunity “and the remaining 5pc would not be a huge risk.

Safe return

College freshers – and many students who did not get to properly avail of being on campus last year – will be expected to follow particular rules.

These include wearing a face mask, staggered lecture times and the management of entry and exit from lectures in order to avoid congregation of students. There will be hand sanitisers available and regular sanitisation for classrooms and workspaces. Mr Harris said there would be free masks provided in colleges across the country.

Vaccination centres

Another unusual feature on some college campuses will be pop-up vaccination centres. Mr Harris said yesterday: “Figures I have this morning show that 83pc of people between the ages of 18 and 24, generally the student population, have now had at least one dose of the vaccine.”

They need two vaccines to be fully protected and another week to two weeks, depending on the jab, for maximum protection. He said that “each college, further or higher education, will be linked to a PCR testing centre to ensure there is timely access if a student is displaying symptoms”.

The use of rapid tests, which are currently being piloted in nine colleges, was to be expanded to other centres shortly, he added.

Vaccination take-up

As of yesterday the HSE said that 68,700 young people aged 16-17 were fully vaccinated. In this age group 95,700 were partially vaccinated. These would included some of yesterday’s Leaving Cert students who received their results and will start third level this month. It highlights how take-up of the vaccine is very good but it will take time before they are protected to the optimum level.

The full impact of vaccination will not be seen for many weeks to come.

Vaccines at the doorstep

The aim is that college students get every change to accept a jab once they return to campus.

“Our young people are really enthused about vaccines in general, but we’ve got to make it as easy as possible. If you couldn’t get one, if you missed it, if you were away on holidays, whatever, we’re going to look at how we can have vaccine centres in your college, to get people vaccinated quickly,” Mr Harris said yesterday.

“We know that any time we do a reopening, outbreaks happen.

“They happen in schools, creches, workplaces. We are going to make sure that, with the HSE, that we’re in close proximity in all colleges to PCR testing. On October 22, there’s potential for more as the Government unwinds restrictions.”