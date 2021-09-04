| 13.4°C Dublin

With the results out, here is what to expect of the new college term

A Covid cert will be required to get into college bars and dining halls. Photo: Depositphotos Expand

A Covid cert will be required to get into college bars and dining halls. Photo: Depositphotos

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

It used to be all about learning to walk on the cobblestones in Trinity College or taking in the wide-eyed excitement of a college Freshers’ week.

For the new crop of students who got their Leaving Cert results yesterday it will be college life with a difference. They will not escape the shadow of Covid-19.

Of course, it will still be the chance of a lifetime and great fun.

