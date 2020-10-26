| 8°C Dublin

With smaller Christmas gatherings on the cards - how are turkey farmers preparing?

Ruffled: Eoin Sharkey, pictured with his turkeys on Maperath Farm near Kells, Co Meath, is worried about sales this Christmas. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Ruffled: Eoin Sharkey, pictured with his turkeys on Maperath Farm near Kells, Co Meath, is worried about sales this Christmas. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Katy McGuinness

Christmas may not be cancelled - not yet anyway - but with reduced family gatherings on the cards, and office parties and banqueting non-existent, what does that mean for the festive bird?

Turkey farmers had to make decisions about how many poults to raise back at the start of the year, when few had heard of coronavirus - and even fewer would have anticipated the havoc it was likely to wreak.

But with most of us now planning smaller celebrations, have they put their flocks on short rations in the hope of producing the smaller birds likely to be more popular this year? And will there be a glut of turkeys as the nation collectively gravitates away from tradition and embraces beef, opts for chicken or indulges in a goose? Should canny shoppers be making room in the freezer to stock up on bargain turkeys to eat through 2021, which promises to be a lean year all round?