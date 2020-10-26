With smaller Christmas gatherings on the cards - how are turkey farmers preparing?

Christmas may not be cancelled - not yet anyway - but with reduced family gatherings on the cards, and office parties and banqueting non-existent, what does that mean for the festive bird?

Turkey farmers had to make decisions about how many poults to raise back at the start of the year, when few had heard of coronavirus - and even fewer would have anticipated the havoc it was likely to wreak.

But with most of us now planning smaller celebrations, have they put their flocks on short rations in the hope of producing the smaller birds likely to be more popular this year? And will there be a glut of turkeys as the nation collectively gravitates away from tradition and embraces beef, opts for chicken or indulges in a goose? Should canny shoppers be making room in the freezer to stock up on bargain turkeys to eat through 2021, which promises to be a lean year all round?

It turns out the answers to these questions are not as straightforward as one might think - and depend on who you ask.

"The only thing we know for certain is that Christmas Day is still happening on December 25," says Niamh Craughan, sales and marketing manager at Hogan's turkey farm near Kells in Co Meath. "Beyond that, it's anyone's guess."

Hogan's is a medium-sized turkey farm, which processes 60,000 birds most years, supplying white and bronze barn-reared and free-range turkeys to Dunnes Stores for its standard and Simply Better ranges, as well as butcher's shops and private customers calling to its onsite farm shop.

"We have been planning since January/February," said Niamh. "Right now, the supermarkets are trying to estimate their orders, but they don't know any more than we do what demand will be. Nobody yet knows how many people they will have in their house for Christmas dinner. Personally, I think people will not decide until the last minute and generally will be looking for smaller-sized products."

Niamh expects to see an increase in demand for the convenience products such as turkey crowns, which have become popular in recent years.

"Covid will accelerate the trend away from the whole bird," she says. "We'll get a 3kg crown off a 7kg bird and we'll export the legs to Europe where there is demand for them. Irish people don't like the brown meat. We'll sell on surplus whole birds for use in other food products."

Hogan's may be taking a pragmatic approach, but at Maperath Farm nearby, Eoin Sharkey, a small-scale turkey farmer rearing fewer than 1,000 free-range birds, which he sells direct or supplies to retail outlets including Fallon & Byrne and Avoca, is more gloomy.

He fears the market will be overrun and the price for his premium birds will go through the floor.

"I have four different breeds of turkey on the farm at the moment, which will end up at weights of between 6.5kg and 9kg," he said.

"Making them smaller by giving them less food isn't an option, and neither is culling and freezing; we don't have the freezer capacity.

"With hindsight, I should have gone for all smaller birds. In previous years, I would have had orders for between 50 and 100 birds by now, but very few customers have committed yet. I am making plans to offer half birds, split down the middle, so people can still have the turkey experience."

Although Eoin is trying to remain upbeat, he admits to being very worried.

"I do wonder how we will get through. It's hard to produce a good quality bird and, as my dad used to say, on Christmas Eve they are not worth kicking across the yard. As a family, we will be eating turkey burgers and sausages until next Christmas. I have a couple of hundred geese too, and I'm hoping there will be customers for those. They won't make up for the drop in sales of the turkeys, but at least it's something."

At the upmarket FX Buckley Victualler on Dublin's Pembroke Street, Stephen Buckley's strategy for dealing with the anticipated demand for smaller turkeys is to offer his customers the bespoke option of taking their bird either whole or, for no extra charge, broken down into two breasts off the bone and two legs boned, stuffed and rolled.

"The idea," he said, "is that you can use it across two different occasions, split it with a friend or family member, or put half in the freezer."

Butchers around the country, take note - or lose customers to the shop down the street where it's easy for customers to get what they want.

And be prepared to have plenty of alternatives to turkey on offer for those who are determined that 2020 is the year they finally break free of tradition (and of a bird that many find dull and dry) and try something different.