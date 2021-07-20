AFTER several delays, indoor hospitality looks set to finally make a return next Monday.

Government will iron out the draft guidelines for indoor dining in a meeting this afternoon with industry representatives, and Cabinet ministers will sign off on the final reopening plans tomorrow.

Although there are several sticking points still in contention, here’s what we know so far:

Return Date

Indoor hospitality is set to return as early as next week, on Monday, July 26.

Read More

Legislation passed last week to allow for new indoor dining rules has a sunset clause of October 9, with provision to extend the rules for three months at a time.

Who can go indoors?

Indoor hospitality will only be an option for people who are fully vaccinated, or who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months, according to legislation passed by the Oireachtas last week.

The legislation allows for the future introduction of antigen or PCR testing to allow people indoors, but further work is needed before this can be implemented.

Unvaccinated children (under 18) will be allowed indoors provided they are accompanied by a vaccinated adult.

An exemption is in place for unvaccinated staff, and Leo Varadkar has said they will be permitted to have a drink or meal after or before work in the place they work.

Digital Covid Certs

It is expected that the EU Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) will be the main way to access restaurants or pubs.

Those who are now fully vaccinated will be sent a DCC by email or by post if the HSE does not have their email address. Those who have recovered from Covid-19 can request a DCC through the designated helpline, which now has increased capacity following problems with long wait times when it launched yesterday.

A physical copy of the DCC can be used to gain entry to indoor hospitality, or a copy can be downloaded to the Covid Tracker app.

It is expected that customers will have to show personal ID along with their Covid-19 certificate to prove it is their own document.

Business owners are expecting an app to be introduced to scan customer DCCs – most likely one based on a model being used in Luxembourg.

People who forge certificates will be subject to fines of up to €2,500, and there will also be penalties for businesses that break the rules.

Where will DCCs be scanned?

One issue of contention in the plans is the point at which business owners will be required to scan customer DCCs.

Draft guidelines suggest that DCCs will have to be scanned at a defined and managed entrance point, which will be controlled by personnel, to ensure unpermitted people do not go indoors.

Industry representatives have raised this as an issue in places such as food courts, where there are no defined entrances, or in smaller businesses that would have staffing issues in maintaining an entrance.

It is suggested that scanning DCCs at the point of sale could be introduced in these situations.

How many people can sit at a table?

It is expected that the number of people permitted at a table, six, will remain the same.

It is expected that there will be an exemption on the six person limit for individual family bubbles. Under the current guidelines, six adults can have up to nine children seated with them at a table.

Customers will still have to remain at their table and cannot go to the bar to order. Customers will also be required to wear masks when walking through a premises or when they are going to the toilet.

Will there be time limits?

Another point that remains unclear is whether there will be time limits for indoor dining.

Those advocating for the abolition of time limits say this would prevent pub or restaurant crawls, when people make multiple consecutive bookings.

Leo Varadkar indicated he was in favour of abolishing the time limits and chief medical officer Tony Holohan has suggested they may not be necessary for vaccinated customers.

However the imposition of time limits is an option that is still being considered, as well as social distancing and ventilation guidelines.

The current regulations drafted by Fáilte Ireland insist customers must leave bars and restaurants after an hour and 45 minutes if tables are one metre or less apart. There are no time limits on service if tables are two metres apart.

Customers who leave a pub or restaurant must also be given a “clearly identifiable non-transferable” stamp or tag if they wish to return under a draft of new rules for indoor dining.

Hotels

The new regulations will allow for both vaccinated and unvaccinated customers to mix when staying in hotels.

Hotel residents currently do not need to be vaccinated to eat inside. However, once indoor dining is permitted, unvaccinated residents will be allowed to sit in hotel restaurants and bars with vaccinated hotel residents.