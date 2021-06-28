With myths dispelled, the reality is double murderer Hazel Stewart is much more complex than her public persona

So much has been said and written about Hazel Stewart — the woman sentenced to 18 years in prison for helping to kill her husband and lover’s wife.

It must be remembered that she was found guilty by a jury of two murders and then later lost an appeal for her part in the killing of both victims.

The image of the mother-of-two was that of ‘Femme Fatale’ — a woman who entrapped killer dentist Colin Howell and had him do her bidding while under her spell.

The aloof middle class Sunday School teacher showed no emotion during her 2011 trial — the press camped outside the court for the duration, such was the interest in the shocking double murder.

As a crime reporter I have interviewed everyone from paramilitary leaders to drug traffickers, sex offenders and convicted murderers.

I have been in every prison in Northern Ireland and spoken to the men and woman and at times children who make up the prison population.

Those people are rarely who they seem going by police reports and court transcripts alone.

It is often more complex with a chain of unfortunate events, a traumatic incident, addiction or an abusive childhood which sends them on a particular path.

That is not the case with Hazel Stewart who, by her own admission, came from a happy and privileged home, before a move to Coleraine brought her into contact with the more outgoing personality of Colin Howell.

But what we didn’t know at the time was the hold Howell had over her and the controlling nature of their relationship.

Within minutes of speaking to Stewart from Hydebank Wood detention centre, where she is 10 years into an 18-year jail term, it is obvious that the public image is completely out of kilter with the reality.

Stewart is tiny in stature, no longer dressed impeccably as she was each day for her appearances in court, but now casually in a denim jacket and sweatshirt.

Make-up free, her hair is still blonde and in a shoulder length bob, but her posture that of someone nervous and unsure of herself. She looks younger than her 58 years.

She tells me she tries not to speak about what happened — a kind of self-preservation technique.

Softly spoken, her voice at times shaking, she starts to open up about the events that shaped her life, starting when she met Colin Howell through her church when she was 28 years old.

She tells me about the aftermath of that terrible night over 30 years ago in May 1991, when two completely innocent victims in Lesley Howell and Trevor Buchanan were murdered.

Stewart is not innocent, she played a part in the deaths of two people murdered just to feed Howell’s need to clear the way for their illicit relationship and she kept what happened that night a secret.

But her original trial seems to have taken little account of the controlling nature of her relationship with Howell and his more dominant role in the events before, during and after the murders.

Over 30 years ago when these murders took place coercive control was not a phrase that had even entered the public lexicon.

Ten years ago when Stewart was found guilty of the joint enterprise murders. Little was still in the public domain about the mental problems caused by abusively controlling relationships.

Even now coercive control, a crime on all other parts of these islands, is still not illegal in Northern Ireland, although that will change when the Domestic Abuse Bill, currently in its final stages, finally passes into legislation.

Speaking to Stewart face to face makes it easier to see how a country girl with limited life experiences could have had her head turned by the gregarious and flirtatious Howell.

“That was the rock I perished on,” she tells me.

As well as double murder, Howell is serving a jail term for the sexual assault of five female patients at his Coleraine dental surgery.

Assaults he carried out while they were drugged from high doses of gas.

He had perfected his technique by experimenting on Stewart who, by now, carried their awful secret with her.

Howell was trying out doses of the gas until he was sure she could not remember what was happening to her during the assaults.

He claims any sexual activity was consensual. Some may say it is hard to understand how a drugged woman can consent, but the Public Prosecution Service has accepted his version of events.

But this raises questions about how we, as a society, view women who have themselves committed crimes. Can they not also be victims?

Stewart has another eight years to spend behind bars.

She admits the first two years were tough. A middle class woman who had lived a comfortable life, she was ill prepared for incarceration.

But she has adapted and also made friends with her fellow inmates.

My interest in Stewart's story was reignited last year when I visited the female jail to write a feature about how the prisoners coped during lockdown.

While on that occasion Stewart avoided the media, I spoke to a number of other women, some of whom had also been convicted of murder.

Unlike Stewart these were women who had none of the privilege she had.

But they had suffered abusive childhoods and had serious addiction problems before entering prison.

Unprompted, they all mentioned Stewart as a friend — someone they worked alongside in the kitchens, making brownies and scones for NHS workers.

The image of this very aloof Sunday School teacher refusing to mix with the other prisoners was clearly not the reality.

Instead, as one of the older inmates, she had adapted a motherly role.

Having spoken to her the myths have now been dispelled, the reality is a woman much more complex than the public persona, and with a story far more complicated than the original court case would have you believe.