| 12.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

With myths dispelled, the reality is double murderer Hazel Stewart is much more complex than her public persona

Allison Morris

Hazel Stewart Expand

Close

Hazel Stewart

Hazel Stewart

Hazel Stewart

So much has been said and written about Hazel Stewart — the woman sentenced to 18 years in prison for helping to kill her husband and lover’s wife.

It must be remembered that she was found guilty by a jury of two murders and then later lost an appeal for her part in the killing of both victims.

The image of the mother-of-two was that of ‘Femme Fatale’ — a woman who entrapped killer dentist Colin Howell and had him do her bidding while under her spell.

Privacy