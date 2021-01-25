| -1.4°C Dublin

With highest infection rate, Monaghan is paying the price for conflicting restrictions

Monaghan GP Illona Duffy slammed the continuation of travel with no mandatory quarantining. Photo: David Conachy Expand

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Ireland’s highest infection rate of Covid-19 has been in Co Monaghan for the last three weeks, but this stark statistic is no surprise to the health professionals who warned it would happen.

Doctors have been crying out for an all-island approach since the pandemic began as they watched conflicting restrictions north and south wreak havoc on the Border counties.

The decision to allow people to continue travelling into the North from the UK at Christmas, at a time when the Republic banned flights, may prove to be the most detrimental yet.

