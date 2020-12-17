With Christmas just around the corner, how health chiefs north and south are tackling the spread of Covid

IT'S THE week before Christmas but the festive mood is dampened again with grim warnings about the rising spread of Covid-19.

Northern Ireland is enduring a hospital overcrowding crisis with a virus rate four times higher than the south. But there is increasing worry about the figures here also, which are going in the wrong direction.

What picture is likely to emerge as Christmas socialising ramps up and more people travel over the Border from tomorrow?

Stark figures

The 14-day incidence rate in the Mid and East Antrim area is over 500 per 100,000.

This compares to 23.6 per 100,000 in Clare and 27.6 per 100,000 in Cork. But moving northwards to border counties there is cause for concern. Donegal has the highest 14-day incidence in the Republic at 245.6 per 100,000. It's followed by Louth at 201.7 per 100,000. Cavan’s rate is 147 per 100,000.

Essential for work and education has been ongoing throughout lockdown and in more recent weeks. But from tomorrow, Christmas visits and homecomings will be allowed where people run the risk of bringing the infection with them. The advice remains to not make the journey unless absolutely necessary and it will be left to people to make their own personal judgments.

Restrictions

The entire phased exit from lockdown in the south will have been completed by tomorrow. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland has been out of its circuit breaker since last Friday but after a five-day relaxation of measures over Christmas, it is expected to re-introduce a set of “robust interventions” to begin on December 28.

It means north and south will be out of step again with the opening up here scheduled to run until January 6.

Much will depend on how people observe the rules on mixing, particularly where vulnerable people are involved. It could mean the entire island will once again be in the Covid-19 danger zone.

Hospital overcrowding

Northern Ireland’s hospitals have borne the brunt of this wave. At one point earlier this week, there were 17 ambulances with patients lined up outside Antrim Area Hospital and another 43 patients on trolleys.

Yesterday morning 21 patients were waiting for a bed at Causeway Hospital in Coleraine, Co Derry.

The A&E numbers have also been rising here in the last week and in recent days were at their highest since the start of the pandemic.

The toll winter takes, particularly on people with respiratory illness, is inescapable. Yesterday there were 207 Covid-19 patients in hospital here and 30 in intensive care. However, there is still intensive care capacity. The pressure point could come after Christmas although the lack of flu will help alleviate some of the strain.

But if a high number of people develop serious illness due to Covid-19, it could place intensive-care bed capacity under severe strain.

Cross-border co-operation

The HSE said that no patients have been transferred due to Covid-19 but the the service’s clinical lead for critical care and his Northern Ireland counterpart are in regular contact.

"At operational levels we would have various levels of engagement with the health services in the North,” the HSE said.

“A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in relation to co-operation on an all-island basis in regard to provision of critical care has been signed by the chief medical officers of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“This MoU provides a formal framework to manage the transfer of patients between jurisdictions in cases where critical care capacity has been overwhelmed in either jurisdiction. Senior clinicians have also been engaging directly to ensure readiness for mutual support should the need arise.”