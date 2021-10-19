| 18°C Dublin

Winter of discontent looms as Christmask is here to stay... but at least we can go social disco-ing

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. Photo: Julien Behal Expand

Senan Molony

Unsteady as she goes… Not so much Freedom Day, but there are bright spots. You’ll be able to drink through a mask of your overpriced alcohol after 11.30pm.

And you’ll be able to go to a nightclub… with appropriate social disco-ing.

“What traditionally happens in a nightclub will continue to happen,” the Taoiseach said.

