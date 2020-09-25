Winter is coming as freezing temperatures expected this weekend

A colder spell will sweep across the country this weekend as temperatures are expected to drop to freezing tonight in places and -2 on Saturday night.

Coldest spells are expected in Ulster and Leinster with fog and ground frost a possibility.

Friday is set to be a fresh day with good sunny spells and scattered blustery showers. Heavy showers will mainly affect Atlantic counties this morning. It will be mostly dry elsewhere but cool with highest temperatures ranging 11 to 14 degrees Celsius.

There could be mist and fog inland tonight as temperatures drop to a low of 0 to 7 degrees.

Mist, fog and any frost will clear early Saturday to leave a dry day with spells of crisp autumn sunshine. It will be cool again on Saturday with top temperatures of 11 to 14 with northerly breezes before temperatures plummet heading into Saturday night.

It will be a dry, calm, cold and mostly clear night with lowest temperatures ranging from a chilly -2 to +2 degrees Celsius.

Some frost will set in, along with mist and fog patches.

Online Editors