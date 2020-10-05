| 8.8°C Dublin

Winter Covid surge would cause more disruption to struggling cancer services, specialist warns

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

A winter surge in coronavirus would cause struggling cancer services in Ireland to suffer more disruption, a leading oncologist has warned.

Dr David Fennelly, a cancer specialist in St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin, said the service was already under-resourced before Covid-19 hit.

"The service struggles every year and Covid-19 has already had a huge impact.