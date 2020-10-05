Winter Covid surge would cause more disruption to struggling cancer services, specialist warns

A winter surge in coronavirus would cause struggling cancer services in Ireland to suffer more disruption, a leading oncologist has warned.

Dr David Fennelly, a cancer specialist in St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin, said the service was already under-resourced before Covid-19 hit.

"The service struggles every year and Covid-19 has already had a huge impact.

"It's going to be another difficult winter," he told the Irish Independent.

He also said the unavoidable necessity for BreastCheck to extend the screening gap for women from two to three years, because of a backlog and the need for infection control, will cause some extra risk although it is difficult to measure.

BreastCheck, which was suspended in March, is expected to return this month, but over 70,000 women have missed out on vital screenings.

The HSE has admitted across all cancer services there is a growing backlog of patients waiting for access, care and treatment. Backlogs have also emerged in symptomatic and prostate cancer services.

Dr Fennelly said: "Any delay in a screening programme is detrimental.

"The recommended interval is two years for a screening if you are outside a high-risk group. Three years is not ideal.

"It will incur some additional risk, but it is difficult to quantify that risk.

"I would ask every woman to take up the invitation. It is coming down to the pressure this pandemic has on already stretched resources."

A spokeswoman for BreastCheck said it was projected to resume at some stage this month.

She said: "At this time, however, it remains an essential use of resources for the screening service to continue to support symptomatic breast services in their host hospitals.

"BreastCheck will continue to provide its staff and facilities for the care, diagnostics, treatment and surgery for patients referred to the symptomatic service.

"This work is increasing capacity for screening participants to access treatment pathways when screening resumes."

The Irish Cancer Society's director of advocacy, Rachel Morrogh, said: "Any change to age range, screening cycle length or reduction in eligibility, is undesirable, even if it is a temporary measure."

However, she also cautioned that "it is not just screening services that are affected by Covid".

"The entire cancer system is now grappling with the decreased capacity and backlogs caused by Covid, increased demand for cancer services and pre-existing problems linked to a lack of sustainable funding and resourcing," she said.

"Under-resourcing of cancer services has meant a lack of capacity, leading to missed targets and huge challenges in recovering services alongside Covid restrictions."

The society has revealed that visiting restrictions in hospitals have led to an increase in people wanting to spend their final days at home, with a surge in requests for home-based palliative care. It now urgently needs more night nurses to meet the demand.