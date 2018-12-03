Winter chill bites with frost, ice - and even a chance of snow

Frost, ice and possibly snow - it's beginning to look a lot like winter.

Met Éireann is warning of an unsettled and "rather cold" week ahead, with temperatures tumbling below zero by night leading to frost and icy patches for motorists to contend with.

Today will begin dry in northern and western areas with any rain in the south and east clearing quickly. It will be a cool, bright day with good sunny spells and top temperatures of between 7C and 11C.

However, temperatures will drop back tonight to as low as -2C and it will be frosty with a risk of icy stretches on roads.

Tomorrow will start off dry, however Met Éireann has warned that a "persistent spell of heavy rain will gradually move up from the south west through the day, reaching all but northern areas by evening". Spot flooding is likely. Forecasters said there is a "slight risk" of sleet or wet snow for a time in the midlands and west.

It will also become breezy, especially along southern and eastern coasts, and temperatures will peak at just 4C to 9C.

Rain will continue after dark and will clear eastwards later.

Any lingering rain across Leinster will clear during Wednesday morning and the rest of the country will be mostly dry, although with frost and ice to contend with.

The afternoon will be dry with good sunny spells, but it will feel cold, with highest temperatures of 4C to 7C.

Wet and breezy weather will move in from the west later on Wednesday night and will continue into Thursday.

However, temperatures will recover somewhat into double figures, before turning cold again on Friday when it will be very windy with showers and longer spells of rain.

