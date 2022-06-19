Winston ‘Winkie’ Irvine: Loyalist held by police probing Coveney bomb threat was set to work on £258,000 ex-prisoners’ project

UVF boss Winston ‘Winkie’ Irvine was set to start work this summer on a £258,000 taxpayer-funded loyalist ex-prisoners’ project.

The scheme, paid for by the Executive Office at Stormont through the controversial Communities in Transition (CIT) programme, is to help former paramilitaries reconnect with society.

Irvine, who is on remand in Maghaberry Prison facing UVF guns and ammunition charges, was to play a key role in the project, which begins in July and lasts 21 months.

Last night, the Executive Office insisted “this tender is currently under evaluation”, despite it clearly stating in documentation that work starts on July 1, but several sources confirmed that Winkie was due to work on the scheme, from which he would have been paid public money.

Irvine’s involvement in the publicly bankrolled Regional Personal Transition Programme is just another example of the many jobs, both political and paramilitary, that he holds.

As boss of UVF ‘B’ Company on Belfast’s Shankill Road, the high-profile loyalist was taking home a weekly wage of at least £1,000 but can’t now he is behind bars.

This comes from the £5-per-week ‘totes’ paid by its 400-strong membership, totalling £2,000 every seven days. The remaining £1,000 is fed into the UVF central command, headed up by veteran leader John ‘Bunter’ Graham.

On top of his £1,000-per-week basic ‘B’ Company wage, Irvine also took a cut of its rackets, which cover extortion, taxing criminals and money laundered through its legitimate businesses.

UVF sources say that, in a good week, Irvine was earning up to £5,000 from his position as a paramilitary chief. This translates into £250,000 per year.

This income was hidden by Irvine’s plethora of ‘clean’ jobs, which include his £35,000-per-year senior project manager role with the Intercomm Ireland peace-building charity. The salary is funded by taxpayers and other organisations such as the International Fund for Ireland (IFI).

Until his arrest last week, Irvine sat on a panel that awarded grants to loyalist community groups in return for them signing up to safer bonfire celebrations. Again, the scheme was bankrolled by the IFI.

Irvine is also a director of a number of companies including the Duncairn Community Partnership and NI Research and Consultancy Ltd.

The 46-year-old is a director of the Woodvale and Shankill Community Housing Association, which had a £2.4m turnover last year.

He also sits on the board of several property development firms.

All of these roles provided Irvine with a healthy income stream, which meant he could afford a mortgage on an impressive detached home, on which he spent tens of thousands of pounds renovating, and a new SUV vehicle.

Crucially, the clean cash allowed him to mask his UVF ‘B’ Company ‘dark’ money, which, in a good year, was as much as £250,000.

On the day he appeared in court two weeks ago, father-of-four Irvine was due to graduate from Maynooth University with a degree in international peace building and development.

While Irvine languishes in prison on remand, the terror gang has started an inquiry into how one of its most prominent members was caught with handguns and more than 200 rounds of ammo in the boot of his car.

Police discovered a Sainsbury’s bag that contained an 8mm blank-firing pistol, an ME38 .22 Brocock revolver airgun, 203 rounds of 9x19mm ammunition, two rounds of 7.65x17mm, two rounds of .243 Winchester and a single round of 5.56x45mm ammunition. Nine magazines were also found, including one which is used for the SA80 assault rifle issued to the Armed Forces.

Numerous items of UVF memorabilia and £3,000 in cash were also found in a follow-up search of his home.

A police officer told a court that Irvine initially made no comment, but when interviewed for a fourth time he said the weapons were “nothing to do with him”.

In the fifth interview, Irvine handed officers a prepared statement but refused to answer any questions about its contents.

The PSNI has confirmed in court that an undercover unit was watching the loyalist, who was going to be arrested on an “unrelated matter”.

This is understood to be in connection with the hoax bomb attack in March at a north Belfast peace conference attended by Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney.

A device hidden inside a hijacked van was abandoned at the venue by UVF ‘B’ Company — a move that caused fury at the highest levels of government and effectively signed Irvine’s arrest warrant.

His co-accused in the guns case is Larne loyalist Robin Workman (51). The joiner is accused by police of providing Irvine with the weapons found in the boot of his car — an allegation he strongly denies.

Crucially, though, police did not see Workman hand over a bag containing the firearms and ammo to Irvine, although a court was told there is CCTV footage of his van close to the scene.

UVF sources said the terror gang did not believe the police’s claims about officers planning to arrest Irvine on an “unrelated matter” and happening across the alleged weapons exchange.

“What are the chances of that? A million to one? It just doesn’t stand up to scrutiny,” an insider said.

“It is clear as day that the police were there to watch a weapons handover.

“We believe that Winkie was set up. The internal investigation will determine by whom.”

Several high-ranking ‘B’ Company members were spotted discussing the case at the side of a Shankill Road cafe earlier in the week.

On Friday, police raided the home of the veteran loyalist Tommy Harrison as part of the investigation. He was not arrested.

Irvine’s ‘B’ Company commander role is expected to be filled by veteran UVF man Ian ‘Spud’ Wilson, who was jailed for 10 years in 1994 for involvement in a bomb-making factory.

Security sources fear the recent gun seizure is an indication that the UVF is intent on further violence over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The terror gang has already warned that it plans to target Irish government buildings if the Irish Sea border issue is not resolved.