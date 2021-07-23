‘Winning way’: Tributes paid to former executive at Independent

Irish Independent delivery drivers wait for their papers on Prince’s Street North in Dublin in 1935

Remembered as ‘a gentleman’ whose skill in business was matched by his kindness and compassion, tributes have been paid to former Independent Newspapers executive, Billy Allen.

The former Head of Circulation Accounts passed away just a week short of his 99th birthday.

Originally from Fairview in Dublin, Billy was just 16 years old when he took his first job in 1939 at Independent Newspapers – now known as Mediahuis – working his way up through the news media company.

Throughout an illustrious 49-year-long career, he was greatly respected and admired by staff who held him in great affection.

A former colleague recalled him as “an excellent manager, talented and proficient” with “a gorgeous welcoming smile and a winning way”. In going into the newspaper industry, Billy had followed in the footsteps of his father, Henry J Allen, who began a career as a journalist with the Irish Independent in 1916. And in turn, Billy’s own son, Harry Allen, also went on to have a 45-year-long career within the company.

He worked as Finance Administrator. His retirement in 2014 bookended a century of Allen family ties with Independent Newspapers.

After he retired, Billy would often come into the office to meet his son, Harry, for coffee, with a line-up of current staff members waiting to chat to him.

With his beloved wife, Johanna (Josie) who sadly predeceased him, Billy had four children, Harry, William, Eamonn and the late Delia, and was grandfather to Robert, Ruth, Aveen, Siobhan and Ciara, as well as great-grandfather to Alison, Aimee, Caiden and Eabha.

He is fondly remembered as ‘a special uncle’ who, in the early years, used to arrive on his B.S.A motorbike “armed with bags of sweets for all”.

Billy was a staunch member of the GAA, with a particular love of hurling, playing at juvenile level in the Marino street leagues run by St Vincent’s and at school level in Marino.

In his Club career he started at St Vincent’s in Fairview before switching to Colmcille’s, playing until his late 30s.

His family noted that his change of club was no accident – it enabled him to court Josie, his future wife – whose family were involved with Colmcilles.

Billy was also a founding committee member of St Patrick’s GAA Club, Palmerstown in 1961, contributing as a team mentor and transport provider, with his three sons playing on the teams.

While in the early 1970s, he rekindled his connection with St Vincent’s in Marino, acting as a mentor to the Junior Hurling teams and as club rep to the Dublin Junior Hurling Board, serving for over 35 years.

He spent a decade as treasurer to the Junior Hurling Board, retiring at the age of 80. He remained a proud member of St Vincent’s, faithfully renewing his membership each year without fail.

The funeral cortege will pass Billy’s home in Palmerstown on Saturday at approximately 11am to allow friends and family to pay their respects.