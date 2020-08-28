Winning Streak game show postponed for this year

Winning Streak will not return this autumn, the National Lottery and RTÉ have announced.

The long-running game show will not return this year due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions and difficulty in maintaining social distancing within the studio, bosses said this afternoon.

"Producing the programme while managing social distancing in studio, we feel, provides too much risk to players, their families (who travel from all over the country to support the player) and the staff of RTÉ, National Lottery and KPMG, who are the independent observers for the game show," said a joint statement from the state broadcaster and the National Lottery.

Winning Streak scratch cards, which were due to go on sale in August, will also now not go on sale until further notice.

The last Winning Streak programme, which aired on March 7, five players were due to appear on the following episode, which was scheduled to air on March 21.

"Before this could happen, the government restrictions in movement due to Covid-19 were introduced and unfortunately this resulted in the postponement of the March 21st show. The players were contacted and advised of the situation together with our intention to reschedule for a later date," the statement added.

"Additionally, in March we announced that any player who still had a three-star entry should continue to send those into the National Lottery until the 10th August in line with game rules and they would be included in a catch all draw at a later date."

However, two game shows behind closed doors will now take place instead, one for those drawn in the catch-all draw and one for those drawn for the postponed show of March 21 which will not be broadcast.

"Each player will get the opportunity to play the full suite of Winning Streak games with the same prizes on offer, whilst at all times ensuring all social distancing and health and safety guidelines are followed. This event will not be broadcast on RTÉ television.

"Attendance will be in strict adherence to Government guidelines and will include players, the requisite National Lottery and KPMG personnel. The date for the event will be decided in the coming weeks in line with the most up-to-date guidance on public health measures. We will contact players directly in the coming weeks with the details of the event," the statement added.

The televised game show, and Europe's second longest running after the UK's Countdown, sees five contestants given the opportunity to win cars, holidays and cash prizes.

It aired for the first time in September 1990.

