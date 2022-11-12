Winners and losers: who will be hardest hit and who might benefit as interest rates soar?

Borrowers have been warned that we are heading into a cycle of mortgage cost rises as the European Central Bank (ECB) continues with its aggressive rate-rising agenda.

So how high will rates go, and what will this mean for homeowners, and for savers?

​

How high will rates go?

The ECB has increased its key rates three times since the summer. And there is more to come. Already its refinancing rate, which determines what is charged to those with tracker mortgages, has gone from 0pc to 2pc, its highest level since 2011.

The third rise last month has seen tracker mortgage customers being charged an extra €100 a month for every €100,000 borrowed.

Market analysts expect another 0.5 percentage point rise in the ECB refinancing rate next month, with the possibility of another similar rise before June.

Read More

Central Bank of Ireland deputy governor Sharon Donnery confirmed as much this week, when she said consumers should brace for further interest rate hikes, particularly if energy costs or wage demands push prices higher. “What is clear at the current juncture is our current rate rising cycle still has some way to go,” she said.

Market analysts expect ECB interest rates to peak at around 3pc next year, with some predicting a peak of 3.25pc peak by the middle of next year.

​

Who will lose out?

Tracker mortgage holders are set to be the big losers. Some 240,000 people are on trackers. Take a family with a boom-time tracker, with 15 years left to pay, and about €100,000 owed. The tracker margin over ECB rate is 1pc.

Before July’s ECB rate rise the family was paying just under €600 a month in mortgage repayments. After the third rise in October the monthly repayments are now €690. This is an annual rise in repayments of more than €1,000.

If the ECB refinancing rate goes up by 0.5 percentage points next month it will mean monthly repayments will be €712, which is €1,344 more over a year since the summer for a relatively small mortgage.

New buyers and those seeking to switch are set to have to pay more. AIB has already pushed up its fixed rates by 0.5 percentage points, with Bank of Ireland increasing by 0.25 percentage points.

Permanent TSB is expected to announce higher fixed rates of between 0.25 and 0.5 percentage points as early as next week.

Broker Michael Dowling said the banks were adapting a “softly-softly” approach to rate rises at the moment, but the pace of rises will start to pick up in the months ahead.

Mr Dowling, of Dowling Financial, said the three main banks would not be able to hold out for much longer after three record ECB rate rises since the summer.

The three main banks are able to absorb the higher ECB lending rates for now, as they have millions of euro in household deposits.

They are paying depositors little or nothing in interest on these, but are getting paid 1.5pc by the ECB for leaving these funds with it.

But Mr Dowling said pressure is set to bear down on the banks to start giving savers decent returns.

“If the banks have to pay savers higher rates they will have to recoup the money by imposing higher mortgage rates,” he said.

​

I have a tracker, so is it finally time to ditch it?

There was a time, not long ago, when you would be told to wash your mouth out with soap for suggesting giving up a tracker. But it is no longer sacrilege you should consider ditching it.

Trackers are set to get expensive but it really depends on a number of factors. These include the margin over the ECB rate you are on. It is generally considered that a margin of more than 1.5pc means you should consider giving it up.

Also important to consider is how long is left before the tracker is paid up and the amount left to pay. But take independent advice before giving up a tracker, because you won’t get it back.

​

Is there still time to fix?

Right now there are still good fixed rates on offer. Mortgage rates have been falling in this country in contrast to the rest of the eurozone.

You can get a four-year fixed rate from Permanent TSB from as low 2.05pc. This is a non-cashback offer, and applies to an 80pc loan to value. Bank of Ireland has a 2.15pc four-year fixed for those borrowing more than €250,000. This is a green mortgage. The non-green rate for this is 2.45pc.

Those planning to switch mortgage providers would need to get their skates on. It can take six weeks to effect a switch, so rates may have gone up by the time they are in a position to draw down.

​

What about those on fixed rates, are they safe?

If you are on an existing fixed rate there will be no change in your monthly payments until you come to the end of the fixed-rate term.

However, there are 127,000 fixed rate mortgage holders with fixed rates for less than three years. Some of these people who are coming near the end of the fixed period would be wise to contact their lender and see if they cannot lock in for a new fixed rate.

There is unlikely to be any break fee. Bank of Ireland existing customers on fixed rates will be able to lock in at the fixed rates in place before the announcement of a rise in fixed rates for new customers.

​

What about savers?

Savers have been getting a raw deal in this country for a long time now. Latest figures show the average deposit rate is 0.17pc, compared with 0.69pc in the eurozone.

There is some €147bn in household savings in banks and credit unions, providing banks with cheap funds to finance mortgages. But with more ECB rate rises on the cards the likelihood is savings rates will have to increase in the coming months.