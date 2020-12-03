Winner of Lotto jackpot of nearly €11m bought ticket in Cork

The €10.7 million winning Quick Pick Lottery ticket was sold in Cork but the winner is yet to come forward.

Just one winner scooped the top prize last night. Lotto HQ have confirmed the winner bought their winning Quick Pick ticket on Sunday.

The name of the shop which sold the ticket is not being announced just yet.

A Lottery spokesman said it had been decided to give the winner and shop the chance to come to terms with the jackpot status first.

The spokesman said: “With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and of course, to give the winning ticketholder, the time and space they need to let this amazing win sink in.

“We will be announcing the winning store in the coming days. Last night’s draw produced an incredible 93,000 winners throughout the country, so we are encouraging everybody who played in Wednesday’s Lotto game to continue to check their tickets.

“We are still waiting to hear from the lucky winner of the €10.7 million jackpot, so we are appealing for all players to check their tickets carefully and if you are the big winner, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s €10,780,193 Lotto jackpot are: 09, 12, 22, 28, 35, 47 and bonus number is 37.

The latest Lottery win is the 11th jackpot this year, with over €60 million won in prizes.

In 2020, over €130 million has been won in prizes in the Lotto game and includes 18 new millionaires which have been created in the Lotto and Lotto Plus games.

The Lottery said it expects to reveal the name and the location of the winning store which sold the jackpot ticket in the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, the EuroMillions jackpot is heading for a record breaking estimated €200 million. The current EuroMillions jackpot which is expected to hit the record high has been rolling since Friday, October 30.

And this is the first time the jackpot could be subject to the new historic maximum jackpot cap of €200 million.

A single winner of the current EuroMillions jackpot would officially become the biggest ever lottery winner in Europe.

Online Editors