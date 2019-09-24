Winner of €5m Lotto jackpot comes forward

The winner of Saturday's €5m Lotto jackpot has come forward.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have been contacted this morning by the lucky ticketholder and arrangements are currently being made for the claim to be made when the winner is ready to collect their prize in the coming weeks.”

Barry O’Sullivan (pictured here)owner of the Centra Store and service station in Inishannon, Co. Cork whe re the winning ticket was bought on the day of the draw. Photo: Mac Innes Photography.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Centra store on the Main Street, Innishannon, Co. Cork.

The lucky person is the 7th jackpot winner of 2019 - and Cork's 175th jackpot winner.

Previously the owner of the shop that sold the jackpot ticket said his staff will split a cut of €15k.

The Centra store on the Main Street, Inishannon, Co Cork, will receive the bonus cash from the National Lottery for selling the winning ticket, and the money will be divided among staff.

"I'm going to give that to the staff. I'll be getting none of it. It'll be nice to share it around," shop owner Barry O’Sullivan told JohnPaul McNamara on C103's Cork Today show.

Tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot is worth €190m, meaning if there is an Irish jackpot winner tonight it will be the highest National Lottery winner in its 32-year history.

