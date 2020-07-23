Winner of €49.5m EuroMillions jackpot makes contact with National Lottery

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winner of last Tuesday night’s €49,564,587 EuroMillions jackpot has come forward to claim their prize.

The lucky online player who is registered in Dublin became Ireland’s 19th National Lottery millionaire of 2020 thanks to a €2.50 Normal Play ticket which they purchased ahead of Tuesday night’s draw.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said that the ticket holder contacted Lotto HQ and will now be carefully guided through the prize claims process before officially claiming their life-changing prize of over €49.5 million.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “We were absolutely delighted to hear from Ireland’s latest EuroMillions jackpot winner who now becomes the 16th EuroMillions jackpot winner in Ireland since the game was introduced in 2004. We are now making arrangements for the winner or winners to make their claim in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, the National Lottery has called on players in Clonmel in Co. Tipperary to check their Lotto tickets as a €70,725 prize from Saturda,y 8 February remains unclaimed.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw (8th February) at the Applegreen Service Station on the Dungarvan Road in Clonmel and they were one of two winners of the shared Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €141,450.

The winning ticketholder now has just over two weeks to claim their prize ahead of the claim deadline of Monday 10th August. Usually, National Lottery players have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize but in light of the Covid-19 public health crisis, the prize claim deadline was temporarily extended to 181 days following a change to the National Lottery licence. This change to the National Lottery Licence was approved by the National Lottery Regulator for all those who won prizes from 9th January until 5th July 2020.

The winning Lotto numbers for the draw on Saturday 8th February were: 14, 20, 24, 38, 41, 45 and the Bonus: 03

Online Editors