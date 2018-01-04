The wind warnings various parts of Ireland have been under for a number of days have finally passed but the calmer weather conditions will give rise to freezing temperatures and 'raw' conditions in the coming days

Winds to ease but sub-zero temperatures and freezing fog on the way

The final Status Yellow warning from Met Eireann expires at 1pm today, meaning for the first time in a number of days the country is not under any wind warning.

And while the end of the spell of weather that saw Storm Dylan and Storm Eleanor bring high winds, flooding and tricky driving conditions to most of the country is welcome, what is forecast to come next is also bad news for Ireland. Met Eireann say that much cooler conditions will begin tonight, with temperatures dipping to -1C in places, with frost and ice expected on untreated areas.

Friday is set to be a bright and at times blustery day with temperatures staying in single digits. Things will then turn much colder over the weekend with Friday night seeing wintry showers on higher ground as freezing conditions will see temperatures dip to -2C.

Met Eireann warn that Saturday will be 'very cold' with a northeasterly wind set to make it feel 'raw'. Wintry showers are again forecast, this time in the coastal counties of the south and east of the country.

Saturday night will see temperatures peak at 0C, while some places will experience -3C or -4C. Northern parts of the country can also expect some freezing fog.

It will remain very cold on Sunday, forecast to be a dry and bright day.

Temperature in the afternoon will be in the 3C to 6C range before falling below zero again on Sunday night.

Monday is also set to be cold, bright and mostly dry.

Online Editors