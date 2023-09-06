‘Window shopping’ Ryan Tubridy teases a UK move as he appears on Chris Evans’ radio show

Ryan Tubridy returned to the airwaves this morning as he appeared on broadcaster Chris Evans’ radio show, though he remained coy about his next career move.

The former RTÉ star spoke to The Chris Evans Breakfast show on Virgin Radio UK this morning as he continues a trip to London that saw him catch-up with Piers Morgan yesterday.

Morgan said they were both part of “the sacked presenter club” and Tubridy’s removal from the airwaves of the national broadcaster was “RTÉ’s loss” as he shared a photo of the pair.

Ryan Tubridy shares pic with Piers Morgan while visiting London

The former Late Late Show host also met with Irish ‘Supervet’ Noel Fitzpatrick and kept followers on Instagram updated on his visit to the city this week.

Evans introduced his guest this morning as a “legend of broadcasting” who has “done some (radio) over here” and “may be doing some more over here”.

Greeting Tubridy, he said: “Welcome aboard – when do you start?”

The former RTÉ star kept his cards close to his chest after joking he would start on radio on “Tuesday” at “half 10” as Evans said Tubridy was “window shopping” and attempted to recruit him to Virgin Radio UK.

Tubridy said “who knows, who knows” before he was tasked with introducing himself to the audience.

He said: “So, I worked at the Irish national broadcaster for about twenty years, presented what was called the longest running chat show in the world – The Late Late Show – think of it as the TARDIS, I was the third ‘Doctor’. Did that for 14 years and did radio for another 20 years. Loved, loved, loved it.

"And then, came over to London some years ago – met you, filled in for you a couple of mornings, filled in for whoever it was – Graham, Terry Wogan. When they were stuck for an Irish lilt they said ‘Tubridy! Get over here!’

"So that sort of thing… and then you came on the Late Late Show as a guest and you did something,” he said, interrupted by Evans who said he “loved” appearing on the show.

"Can I tell everyone this? Really quickly? Because I know you’ve got a real star waiting,” Tubridy asked.

"You came along, you gave me this ticket. I’m a huge Beatles fan and Chris gave me this ticket and it was for a concert that they couldn’t play, if you remember Candlestick Park. So, I was in heaven.

"Went to see Paul McCartney playing in Dublin and I wasn’t important enough to go to meet him backstage but Gerry Ryan who was another broadcaster you admire was,” he said.

"I brought my ticket with me, gave it to Gerry, he goes backstage to Macca, says ‘would you sign this?’ So, McCartney signed above – because the four Beatles’ heads were on the ticket – signed above (his head) which I got framed, it’s now at home and it’s now a shrine.”

Tubridy joked that The Beatles’ star could have an “injunction” against him as he has seen him in concert nine times and is “saving up for tickets” to see him around the world.

He recalled his last Late Late Show as host on May 26, telling Evans that Bono and U2 gave him a red, electric vespa that’s arriving at his house tomorrow: "A U2 vespa. I’m so excited. They have the reg as something mad like ‘RT U2 Love’ or whatever. That’s my boast for the day.”

The RTÉ star then interacted with a caller into the show before bidding farewell to Evans and listeners.

He later posted a photo of himself posing in studio with Chris Evans and the “extraordinary Damien Lewis” after the show.

Taking to his Instagram Story, he said: “What a buzz it was to be on air again with the human dynamo that is Chris Evans. Love him!”

It was confirmed last month that Tubridy would not be returning to his weekday morning show on RTÉ Radio 1 after Director General Kevin Bakhurst ended negotiations about his comeback.

He had been off-air since news of the payments controversy at RTÉ first broke in June.

His radio slot was renamed from The Ryan Tubridy Show to The Nine O’Clock Show while RTÉ search for his predecessor.

Comedian Oliver Callan and presenter Brendan Courtney have both filled-in for the former Late Late Show host in the interim.

Callan continues to host the slot each weekday morning from 9am.