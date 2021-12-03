Wind, rain and sleet on the way as Christmas shoppers warned to expect unsettled conditions

CHRISTMAS shoppers and outdoor sports enthusiasts were warned to wrap up warm as Ireland is set for a spell of cold, wet and unsettled weather over the coming days.

While overnight temperatures on Sunday will sink to as low as -2C or even -3C, an Atlantic rain front will bring milder temperatures next week though at the cost of heavy showers of rain and even sleet.

Met Éireann's Aoife Kealy said Ireland is set for a cold, blustery weekend.

Read More

"Showers on Saturday will be most frequent near northern and western coasts, some heavy with the potential for hail, sleet and isolated thunderstorms," she said.

"Daytime temperatures will reach just 4C to 7C in moderate to fresh west to northwest winds."

Saturday night will be relatively dry though there will be showers in the north and west with the possibility of sleet on higher ground.

Overnight temperatures will be from 0C to 4C.

"Sunday will be a largely dry and bright day with long spells of sunshine and just isolated light showers along western and northwestern coasts. The highest temperatures will be 5C to 8C."

"Sunday night will see clouds thicken from the Atlantic early on Sunday night with rain moving into the west and southwest."

"The rain will spread across the country overnight, turning to sleet at times over higher ground in the north and lowest temperatures of -2C to 3C will occur late in the evening or early in the night."

"Any remaining rain will clear to the east on Monday morning. It will become dry in many areas with sunny spells but scattered showers will feed into the west and north through the day with hail showers possible. The highest afternoon temperatures will be 4C to 7C."

Monday evening will see winds develop, becoming very blustery in some areas.

"Rain will spread from the southwest overnight, turning heavy in places and with lowest temperatures of 0C to 4C but becoming milder as the rain spreads."

"Tuesday will be a windy day with strong and gusty southerly winds. The rain will clear through the morning with heavy, blustery showers following for the rest of the day. Some showers may be of hail and the highest temperatures will be 4C to 8C."

The outlook is for cold, unsettled conditions to continue until December 11-12.