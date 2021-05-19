Will Ireland ever reclaim Eurovision glory instead of keep singing the blues?

Once again Ireland’s bid for Eurovision glory fell sh ort this week after Lesley Roy’s entry Maps failed to put us in the right direction when it comes to the world’s greatest song contest.

Not even the addition of Ireland’s Eurovision king Johnny Logan on stage at Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena could help us crawl our way of the first semi-final with the standard of talent sky-high this year.

Popstar twins Jedward have achieved the most successful result in recent years, after finishing in 8th place in the final of the contest in Germany’s Dusseldorf – and that was 10 years ago.

Not only are we failing to make an impact, it seems, Ireland isn’t even impressing our Euro pals enough to scrounge enough votes to even make it into the final.

Read More

While the memory of our seven previous victories becomes ever more distant where are we going wrong when it comes to the competition?

Musician Paul Harrington, who won with Charlie McGettigan in 1994 for arguably one of our best Eurovision songs Rock ‘n’ Roll Kids, written by Brendan Graham, said hitting on the winning formula really was the “$64m question”.

“Myself, Brendan and Charlie were talking. We were in touch this week. And there’s two things going on: there’s people who are deserving to get in and then there’s how to go about getting in,” he told the Irish Independent.

He said that for Lesley there was a “bit of bad luck involved” in terms of who she was up against and there were also question marks over the staging of her storybook-themed performance.

“I thought it was incongruous. I felt that whatever was happening in the front half of the song, where she appeared to be a giant moving through a forest, it felt claustrophobic and muted the energy of the song,” he said.

"It was like having all this energy in a little containment box. And then she broke free to run around the stage. I think they misfired that.”

He also said many of the 39 competing countries sent their top pop star. While commending Lesley for her performance, he said she is not one of our biggest artists.

“Lesley is a woman of great calibre with a good songwriting career. She's a dedicated girl and she gave it everything and she will recover from this very quickly. Whether different staging would have helped her I don’t know,” he said.

Harrington also praised the organisers for pulling together such a large-scale event post-Covid, given that last year’s event was cancelled.

He said it was wonderful to see an audience of 3,500 gathering in the Ahoy Arena as it was a hark back to more normal times.

"There was something really nice about people performing to a live audience again. It was wonderful,” he said.

"But it all felt a little fragile to me. We’re not used to it any more. You're going at people going, ‘Are they a bit close together?’

"So there is a nervousness still. But I thought the whole thing was very well done.”

Presenter Mairéad Ronan, who was a mentor on RTÉ’s Eurosong, felt that our song was strong but also had issues with the staging for being “too fussy and complicated”.

She also said the slight technical delay before Lesley’s performance may have thrown her a little.

The Today FM broadcaster said Ireland needs to send someone who is really going to stand out on their own – and believes The Saturdays singer Una Healy would be a wonderful choice.

“The music of Ireland is really country music so I don’t know why we don’t do that – send a really gorgeous country song,” she said.

"Somebody like Una Healy has done loads of live arena tours and has loads of stage presence.

"Either that or send someone who wasn’t even born the last time we won.

“If you look at the big songs from Tuesday night, Israel and Malta, they were sung by an 18 and a 21-year-old. So sending somebody super young – that’s another thing we could do too.”

Previous winner Linda Martin, who won in 1992 with the anthemic Why Me?, reckons Ireland needs to go back to basics and start sending artists with big ballads again.

"We need to go back to writing ballads and this is the key,” she said. Writers “need to have faith in whatever artist is going to come along and sing their song”.

“Everything is different now. We don't have the variety show, theatre or TV for all of these young people to come through and get experience, get recognised, move on to a higher level and it's very difficult.

"We just have to rectify it. Songwriters have to come out. We have to try and do something with new talent and until we do that it's going to be very difficult to win again but I think we will if we go back to basics."

But is it possible that our past glories will remain confined to the annals of the Eurovision history books and in the words of another great songbird – Elsa from Frozen – maybe we just need to let it go?

As Harrington said: “I think our great run of wins at the time was of a time and I think that happens. It happens with football teams.

"When I was growing up, a certain team was First Division and then a year ago they’re a Fourth Division team and they’re gone.

"It's just one of those things.”