Willie O’Dea urges total end to all Covid-19 restrictions

Fianna Fáil former minister, Willie O’Dea, has insisted that “there is no rationale” for continuing with any Covid 19 restrictions.

Mr O’Dea, a former Defence Minister and TD for Limerick for 40 years, also said the Covid pass should be abolished immediately arguing that the Irish people have endured some of the longest and most extreme virus restrictions.

“There is no science behind retaining this discriminatory measure,” Mr O’Dea said in a hard-hitting personal letter to the Taoiseach. He said he was always against people who were either unvaccinated or had not recovered from Covid having their movements restricted.

The party’s welfare spokesman said all Covid restrictions should be abolished by the end of January. He said hospital and ICU figures have remained stable due to high levels of vaccination and natural immunity, and a drop in community positive tests justified this abolition.

“There is no rationale for continuing with the restrictions. Despite record high case numbers driven by the Omicron variant, hospital and critical care figures have remained stable as a result of high levels of vaccination and natural immunity,” Mr O’Dea said in his personal letter to Mr Martin.

He said the restrictions have come at a huge cost to society. “We will be dealing with the negative consequences from these restrictions for years to come. Blanket restrictions should be lifted and replaced by guidelines in order for each individual to be responsible for their own protection from the virus,” the Limerick Fianna Fáil TD said.

“We need to follow the lead of Spain and start dealing with Covid as an endemic disease rather than a pandemic. In the wake of Omicron, we need to treat it like a common flu,” Mr O’Dea argued.

"It is time that we as a society learn to live with Covid and for the State to allow people to take their own personal responsibility,” he added.