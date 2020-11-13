Will a €1.5bn wind farm on the horizon spoil views of Dublin Bay?

Energy giants plan to build a massive wind farm 10km off the east coast that could change the city’s skyline. They have launched a public consultation this week, but could face backlash from Dubliners.

Here we answer some of your questions;

Why might our view across Dublin Bay soon look a little different?

The battle against global warming is extending into the Irish Sea. Earlier this week, German energy giants RWE Renewables and their Irish colleagues Saorgus unveiled plans to build a €1.5bn wind farm 10km off the east coast.

At the same time, project director Peter Lefroy took the unusual step of launching a public consultation before submitting a planning application, suggesting they’re keen to nip any potential controversy in the bud.

“The Dublin region has never been exposed to a lot of wind energy in the past,” Lefroy acknowledged last Monday. “This is why we have gone out early on consultation and are engaging with a wide range of stakeholders.”

Read More

What would a wind farm in Dublin Bay actually involve?

Essentially, RWE and Saorgus want to erect between 45 and 61 wind turbines on the Kish and Bray Banks collectively known as the Dublin Array.

Each one would be around 310 metres high when you factor in their blades. To put this into context, the landmark Poolbeg chimneys are 207 metres high.

According to RWE and Saorgus, together these turbines would generate electricity for between 500,000 and 800,000 homes across Ireland. The project could also create around 100 jobs at an operational base onshore.

If everything goes according to plan, construction on the Dublin Array Offshore Wind Farm Project will begin in 2024.

Why do Irish environmentalists love the idea of wind energy?

That’s simple – because while fossil fuels are increasingly scarce resources, a small island on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean will never run short of wind.

Wind energy is a completely natural process and has the potential to dramatically cut down on greenhouse gases.

Although the practice dates back to Biblical times, it’s only in recent years that technological advances have made it practical on a large scale.

How much has Ireland embraced wind energy?

Hugely. We now have 250 wind farms, all onshore apart from the SSE Ireland Arklow Bank facility around 13km south of Brittas Bay.

In fact, Ireland now generates a higher proportion of its energy from onshore wind than any other country in the world. It peaked at 37pc in the first half of this year, partly thanks to several storms that swept over us.

Even if you factor in offshore wind, we’re second only to Denmark.

So, is this just a straightforward good news story?

Not quite. Wind farms have also caused plenty of controversy in rural Ireland, with local communities objecting to them for various reasons.

The most serious one is health. Turbine blades can create a “shadow flicker” effect through windows, much like strobe lights in a disco.

Some campaigners have claimed shadow flicker leads to anxiety, nausea and sleep

deprivation, but most medical experts say there’s no evidence for this.

Other complaints made against wind turbines is that they’re noisy, put off tourists and lower property prices.

No less a person than US president Donald Trump seems to agree.

“If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75pc in value,” he told a Republican Party dinner event last year.

“They say the noise causes cancer, you tell me that one, OK?”

Surely those issues are irrelevant to a wind farm in Dublin Bay?

Yes, but there’s still one big one. Some people think wind farms are ugly, which creates an obvious problem given that Dublin Bay is an area of such natural beauty.

Peter Lefroy is already examining the possible concerns.

“Ten kilometres is a considerable distance off shore,” he argues. “While the turbines will certainly be visible from the coast, we don’t believe the visual impact will be very significant.”

How does all this fit in with Ireland’s long-term climate goals?

Whatever happens in Dublin Bay, offshore wind farms look set to become a major part of our energy policy. Last May, the Government announced it would prioritise seven new ones, six of them in the Irish Sea stretching from Dundalk to Rosslare.

The east coast is a more convenient place to build wind farms because it has plenty of sand banks and relatively shallow water.

In fact, we’re already funding these initiatives through the Public Service Obligation levy on our electricity bills. Last month it was increased from €2.84 a month to €6.52, a rise of 129pc.

Will the citizens of Dublin get behind this latest project?

RWE and Saorgus have reason to be optimistic. According to a poll last January, 79pc of Irish people support the idea of wind energy and only 4pc are opposed.

At the same time, however, only 55pc of us would actually want a wind farm built in our own area.

There already are signs that local opinion will be divided.

“You’ll see the new wind farm on the horizon,” said climate change campaigner John Gibbons earlier this week.

“But you know what? I think it’s a very small price to pay for the benefits we’re getting.”

However, Dr Susan McDonnell of Dalkey Community Council has expressed a different view.

“I don’t think people realise the vastness of this,” she told RTÉ radio this week.

“The farm should be built farther out to sea. We have to remember these changes are for ever.”

Finally, what should I do if I have strong opinions about the Dublin Array wind farm?

Because Covid-19 makes public meetings impossible, the consultation process is being carried out online. You can express your view through dublinarray.com – which also has mock-up images of the farm – until next Friday, November 20, or telephone 01 902 0317.

“We are not going to convince everybody,” Peter Lefroy has warned, “but we’re certainly going to try to engage with everybody.”

It should be clear soon enough which way the wind is blowing on this one.

Online Editors