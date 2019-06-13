'Wildness' in GAA is leading to greater risk of concussion, says doctor

A "wildness" and "lack of discipline" in the GAA brings an additional risk of concussion compared with other sports such as rugby and American football, a leading sports trauma expert has said.

Dr Ann McKenna, of the Bon Secours Health System in Cork, says concussion is now a massive problem in Ireland.

Dr McKenna was at a Pitch Side Emergency conference in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and said that while a culture of safety is emerging, rugby, American football and the GAA are still the top three offenders when it comes to concussion in sport.

Dr McKenna said "very few episodes of concussion are actually malicious" but said a lack of discipline in the GAA leads to issues of concussion.

"A lot of them are purely accidental and not malicious, which I do think is an improvement," she said.

"But if you compare all sports, a survey of referees and umpires shows the highest rates of assaults was in GAA - football and hurling. I think that speaks to the lack of discipline I observe in GAA that isn't there in rugby, for example. There is more wildness of behaviour.

"That's why you get more accidents and incidents of concussion than you would expect compared to the other two sports."

The GAA said it "strongly disputed these claims". "The rate of concussion in rugby or American football is at a level many multiples in excess of what occurs in Gaelic games," it said in a statement.

Dr McKenna said that in her colleague's survey of match officials, she found the highest number of assaults on referees in ball sports were in the GAA.

Dr McKenna said the GAA needed to implement a zero-tolerance approach.

