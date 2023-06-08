Wildfire warning amid fears over tinder-like conditions nationwide

TINDER-like conditions in Ireland's forests, beaches and mountain sides prompted a major fire safety warning as a forecast of rainfall this weekend won't sufficiently dampen a parched countryside.

The warning came as Galway fire brigade battled to control a major gorse fire in the Rahoon-Boleybeg area - and required units from both Galway city and Athenry to prevent the blaze from spreading.

Concerns over the potential spread of the blaze in the tinder-like conditions were so great that fire officials used drones to assess the direction and speed of the blaze.

The Galway fire came just 24 hours after Cork fire brigade raced to control a similar gorse blaze in Kilmurry - and a large dune fire erupted in Maharees in Kerry.

Tralee fire brigade were praised for their speed in stopping that fire from spreading within the delicate dune ecosystem.

However, a substantial area of the famous sand dunes were left badly scorched.

One theory now being investigated is that the Kerry dune fire may have been started by a carelessly discarded cigarette.

Both Coillte and the National Parks and Wildlife Service pleaded with people enjoying the outdoors to be careful of fire risks - and never to light barbecues or have open fires in public places.

Cork and Kerry have already reported almost a 200pc increase in the numbers of gorse blazes being dealt with in the space of just 12 months.

The most serious gorse fires occurred in west Cork last February.

Up to 20 separate gorse fires - used to clear land for farming purposes - merged and threatened to entirely engulf parts of the Mizen and Mt Gabriel overlooking the west Cork village of Schull.

Dry conditions and strong winds fanned the fires into an inferno which swept around one mountain and even threatened a strategic Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) air traffic control hub.

NPWS director general Niall O Donnchú appealed for people to be aware of fire risks and the potentially catastrophic consequences of such uncontrolled blazes given the current parched nature of the ground.

"We still need to enlist the public's help to protect nature at this high risk time," he said.

"We ask that members of the public not light fires or barbecues in any national parks or nature reserves, or indeed in nature generally. We are also asking that the public be vigilant and report any fire activity without delay.”

The appeal came as Uisce Éireann admitted that the rainfall forecast for the next three days may not be significant enough to sufficiently boost under-pressure reservoirs and water systems.

Over 20 reservoirs and water systems are now officially in drought status.

Some 24 of Met Éireann's 25 principle weather stations are currently observing absolute droughts lasting between 15 and 23 days - a drought being defined as a period of 15 or more consecutive days with daily rainfall of less than 0.2mm.

The longest absolute droughts of 2023 are ongoing at four stations in Wexford, Dublin and Carlow with 23 consecutive days of minimal rainfall since the Riviera-like conditions began in May.

All 25 of Met Éireann stations are now experiencing official dry periods of between 15 and 26 days - a spell not experienced by Ireland since 2018.

Uisce Éireann warned that water conservation was now critical over the coming weeks given the potential of a further dry spell from late June into July having a significant impact on national water resources.

A total of 21 of Ireland's 711 water treatment plants are currently battling drought conditions.

Uisce Éireann's asset operations manager Tom Cuddy warned householders and businesses that water conservation was now critical over the coming days and weeks.

"With no significant rainfall forecast in the short term, we can all play our part in ensuring there is enough water for everyone as we go through the summer. Even small changes can make a significant difference."

Met Éireann's Mark Bowe said the Mediterranean-like weather spell was about to end with showers and very warm, humid conditions likely over the weekend.

"Friday will start off fine and mostly dry with a light to moderate easterly breeze. A few morning showers will develop across parts of the south, drifting into the west later," he said.

"More clouds will build later in the afternoon with highest temperatures of 18C to 25C."

Friday and Saturday nights will prove very warm and humid, with some areas proving uncomfortably humid with overnight temperatures as high as 16C.

"Saturday will be generally cloudy with scattered showers moving up from the south to many parts through the morning and afternoon, reaching the north later in the evening. Some of these showers may be heavy."

"There will be hazy sunshine likely ahead of the showers. It will be warm with highest temperatures of between 20C to 25C."

"Sunday will see a mixture of cloud and scattered showers but there will be some sunny spells at times and highest temperature of 20C to 24C."

Next week is likely to open with similar conditions of clouds, patches of rain and spells of sunshine.

Temperatures will remain high with the potential to reach 25C or even 26C.