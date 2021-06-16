Wild boar in Kerry mountains: public asked to keep watch but not approach 

The public in Kerry are asked to report any sightings of a large male boar running wild in the Mount Eagle area and not to approach him. The NPWS have moved quickly to eradicate a number of the animals, now an alien species, after a report came in from the area on Tuesday. However the large male has not been located and is now running wild.

Once native to Kerry – well known place names like Torc near Killarney as well as Muckross trace their origins to the wild boar which fed on the acorns of the oak woods, boar in the wild are now an invasive species and are brought in illegally.

It is currently an offence without a current licence certain species into the wild which may have serious implications for our native flora and fauna, the Department of Housing and Heritage has said.

“Such releases are not only illegal, but they also pose a very serious threat to the disease free status of the national herd. There could be dire consequences if diseases such as Blue tongue or African swine flu were to be present or if these highly contagious disease were unintentionally introduced,” it said.

On, Tuesday June 15 NPWS Regional staff were made aware of the presence of approximately seven animals fitting the description of feral pigs / wild boar by a concerned land owner in the Castleisland area.

Six of the seven were dispatched humanely and they included four females and two piglets, Regional manager of the NPWS in Kerry, Seamus Hassett said on Radio Kerry on Wednesday morning.

However the male boar is still at large. Mr Hassettt appealed to the public not to approach the animal but to report him directly to the National Parks and Wildlife Service in Killarney National Park on 064 6635215.

The NPWS was very grateful to the landowner for reporting the boar, he said.