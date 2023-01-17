Wife remembers ‘loving and supportive husband’ as family begin first year without him

A woman whose husband died after being struck by a car in Spain says she and her family are determined to keep his memory alive as they embark on a new year without him for the first time.

Austrian national Thomas Bubendorfer met his future wife, Niamh Swan, 30 years ago. They built a life together in Bray, Co Wicklow, and raised four children – twins Lukas and Shea (21), and their younger siblings Cian (19) and Maia (15).

Last September, Mr Bubendorfer was in Madrid on a business trip. On his second day in the Spanish capital, he was on his customary early morning run, when he was struck by a car and fatally injured.

Mr Bubendorfer would have celebrated his 53rd birthday this month.

He worked with a software company and travelled to Madrid with his friend and work colleague, Mehdi Khayat.

Mr Khayat became concerned for his friend after he missed breakfast and subsequent meetings that day.

That night, Ms Swan was notified of her husband’s death by his manager.

“I hadn’t been worried about him as I knew he was on a very busy work trip,” she said. “That knock on the door was the instant my life changed and will forever be divided into before and after.”

She said her husband was always “very careful” when out running. A criminal investigation is underway into the circumstances of his death.

It took 10 days to repatriate his body from Spain. Mr Khayat brought his friend’s suitcase home, which Ms Swan still “can’t bear to unpack”.

It subsequently became clear that one of the people on the scene following the tragedy shares a connection with Ms Swan.

“It’s an extraordinary coincidence,” she said. “My brother has a friend who lives in Madrid. He’s married locally, and he has a brother-in-law who is a policeman, and he actually knows someone who was on the scene.

“He was the first responder and I believe there was an off-duty firefighter who was in the car behind, and he got out. So, I believe Thomas was attended to immediately.

“I would like to, if possible, meet those people and I would like to see where Thomas died.”

Mr Bubendorfer lived most of his early life in the rural Austrian village of Vils, before moving to Vienna where he studied IT. While there, he met Ms Swan.

The Dublin native spent a year at the University of Vienna learning German, as part of an Erasmus programme at UCD.

Mr Bubendorfer wrote her a letter ‘every day for two years’, which ‘says a lot about what Thomas was like’, she said.

In 1995, with their degrees in hand, the couple embarked on a new adventure and life together in London.

They married in 1997 and welcomed the twin boys in 2001. It was while they were expecting their third child, in 2003, that they decided to move to Ireland.

The young family first settled in Killorglin, Co Kerry, where Thomas “found his passion” and began making a mark on the Irish and international running scenes.

Ms Swan said her husband had a “massive impact on people”. She described him as being “so supportive” to other athletes, work colleagues, family, friends and “everyone he met”.

He completed over 100 marathons since the early 2000s and also competed in ultra-events. He represented Austria in international ultra-marathons and completed the Spartathlon – a 246km race from Athens to Sparti in Greece.

The couple also paced the Shanganagh park run in Dublin, which Mr Bubendorfer took part in the Saturday before his death.

Following the tragedy, Ms Swan received messages from people across the world who knew her husband and whose lives he touched.

One such message was from another runner, named Alex O’Shea, who said Mr Bubendorfer was an inspirational figure.

“Thomas had time for everyone. He was one of those few people you knew when you spoke to him you felt better for it. He had a positive energy and a great outlook,” Mr O’Shea wrote.

Local events have been held in Mr Bubendorfer’s memory in recent months, while the Irish and Austrian teams who competed at the 24-Hour European Championships last September wore ribbons in his honour.

Ms Swan and her son Shea take part in the Shanganagh park run every weekend. She says they find it “so lovely to have that connection” with her late husband.

She described the messages of support as “overwhelming” and said it gives the family comfort to know that “he left such a legacy in something that he really loved”.

She described her late husband as “funny” and “modest”, with a “self-deprecating” style that was exemplified by the title of his running blog: ‘Diary of a Rubbish Marathon Runner’.

There have been a number of milestones since his death, she adds, such as Cian and Maia’s birthdays.

“Knowing that he is not going to know them as a 15-year-old, or a 19-year-old, and time will go on and he won’t know, it’s just been so hard,” she said.

“Time will go on and we’ve done our best to get through it. My family and friends have been wonderful. They have been so supportive. My sister Cliona barely left my side for the first few weeks.

“I continue to feel that we are all supported by them. For Cian’s birthday, we took him to a sushi restaurant and it was just lovely.

“He actually said ‘I’m really happy, Mum’. That was really nice because he felt loved by everyone who was there. But you just feel Thomas’s absence so much.”