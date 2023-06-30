Wife of former Meath star Denis Kealy speaks of his ‘magnetic personality’ at funeral

The managing director of KeaMac builders, Denis was a star player with the Dunshaughlin club and played several times for the Royal county

The wife of a former Meath footballer told mourners of his magnetic personality at his funeral this morning.

Charlene Kealy was speaking at the funeral of her husband Denis who died in a single vehicle collision near Dunboyne last Saturday.

Charlene added, “Denis had the heart of a lion he made such a difference to such a lot of people, his nature attracted people to him like a magnet.

“When I first met him I saw a handsome quiet young man and was delighted to discover we had a shared passion for the GAA.

“For the last 25 years we have shared so many adventures, he was my best friend my soul mate and my rock.

“His legacy will last forever.”

Earlier Fr Sean Henry, PP of Dunshaughlin had recalled Denis's attitude on the football pitch.

He told a packed chapel, “If he got a belt or a hard tackle he didn't react he just got on with it and that was how he lived his life, if there was something to be done his attitude was, ' Just do it'.

“Himself and Charlene got engaged in New York and married in Los Angeles, how romantic is that.

“Denis was a happy well liked and essentially quiet man who lived a full and fulfilled life, he was a calming influence on everyone around him.

“If God ever needs an extension to heaven no better man than Denis to talk to about it.”