Wife killer Brian Kearney is '52 kilos of pure evil', says sister of victim

The sister of murdered Siobhan Kearney has spoken about her family's frustration that her murderer will be considered for outside visits to his family.

Brian Kearney is currently serving a life sentence in Wheatfield Prison for the murder of his wife in Goatstown, Co. Dublin in 2006.

Kearney has recently been refused parole, but it has been recommended by the parole board that he is considered for two outside visits with his family.

Siobhan's sister Brighid McLaughlin called the recommendation by the board "absolutely sickening", on RTE Radio One's Today with Sean O'Rourke.

"Siobhan was throttled and garroted in her own bedroom in Goatstown, she was strangled, she was then hung over her bathroom door and left to die. She had no hope of escape.

"Parole was refused. We were very relieved about that, we were not surprised. But we are bitterly disappointed that Brian Kearney has freedom to operate.

"How can an unrepentant wife killer be rehabilitated by having tea and scones in a public place. How can this happen?

"He has been completely unrepentant, he has shown no remorse. We are talking about 52 kilos of absolute evil, Sean, this is a manipulative, devious, avaricious, unrepentant wife killer, how can he be rehabilitated?" she asked.

This morning, the Irish Independent revealed the board's recommendations for Kearney to engage in visits with his family to help him with 're-socialisation and reintegration.'

Brian Kearney murdered his wife Siobhán, pictured, at their home in 2006

Kearney was jailed in 2008 following a much-publicised murder trial at the Central Criminal Court where we was found guilty of strangling his wife at their home and then trying to conceal his involvement.

Ms Laughlin said that while the family rejected to Kearney's parole appeal in a letter to the board, they were not consulted about the outside visits.

"We haven’t been consulted about it whatsoever, my mother is 80, my father is 86, they are absolutely shocked, the impact this has had on our family is unreal."

"Before this happened we were a very close, carefree family, the laughter was the primary joy in our life. Now everything is completely different. Joy exists in pockets, each pocket is more poignant.

"We cannot go on like this. Siobhan was a beautiful, caring, devoted, principled lady, she had a zest for life, she was witty, and amazing cook, and he can now after 11 years walk out and we could bump into him."

She claimed that before Kearney was convicted she would sometimes see him in Dun Laoghaire "smirking at me."

According to Ms McLaughlin, Kearney should never be released.

"Absolutely not, life is a cliché now, life sentences should be for life.

"This wasn’t a crime of passion, this was premeditated murder, he staged the scene, he was oblivious to his three year old baby son, he fed him CoCo Pops and then left the house, and lied, and lied, and lied," Ms McLaughlin claimed.

