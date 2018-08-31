Widow's pride as tragic GAA player leaves beautiful legacy in shape of little Ellen

The widow of a young Co Derry GAA footballer killed in a road accident late last year has given birth to the daughter "who would have been the apple of his eye".

And little Ellen Rose Mullan will be one of the youngest fans at Sunday's All-Ireland final between Tyrone and Dublin at Croke Park.

But the cute seven-week-old will be wearing Derry colours in remembrance of her late dad Shaun at the final after winning the tickets in a raffle.

Mum Sinead will deck Ellen out in a tiny top produced in honour of her father by his Sarsfields Ballerin GAC team-mates, who had his nickname Elvis embroidered on the back of special jerseys, including ones in baby sizes.

Shaun, a powerful six-footer who played for his club's senior team, died last November when his bicycle was involved in an early morning collision with a van. It happened on the Glenshane Road, not far from the house he had set up with Sinead in Maghera, halfway between their family homes in Newbridge and Ballerin, near Garvagh.

A transport planner in Swatragh who married Sinead in July last year, he had been told just weeks before his death that he was going to be a dad, and friends said he was ecstatic.

After passing away several days after the collision, Sinead, a dental nurse in Antrim Area Hospital, donated his organs for transplant, and she was later told they had saved lives in three major operations.

As she tried to cope with her grief, Sinead was preparing to give birth to her baby, who was due on July 2.

She said: "They were going to let me go 10 days before bringing me into hospital but I didn't want to be there around the time of our first wedding anniversary on the 14th. So I asked if I could go in earlier."

Sinead said she tried to focus her attention on the baby, but she had a photograph of Shaun beside her all the time.

Seventeen hours after Sinead went into the maternity unit her labour started, and Ellen made her entrance into the world 15 minutes later as her mother received encouragement from sisters Marian and Clare.

"Everything was fine and when I held Ellen Rose in my arms it was a great feeling. She was just gorgeous," Sinead added.

"I don't know who she looks like. I think there's a bit of both me and Shaun in there somewhere but she changes from day to day. I'm just pleased that Ellen is healthy and doing so well. Sean would have spoilt her rotten. He was fantastic with children. He doted on all his nephews and nieces and they all adored him.

"He was very excited at the prospect of being a father. And we discussed a couple of names, though we didn't know if I was having a boy or a girl.

"Shaun knew that the name Ellen was a strong possibility because his late mum was called Helen."

Sinead says Shaun's relations have been extremely supportive of her and the latest addition to the family.

Five days after what would have been the Mullans' first wedding anniversary in July, Sinead introduced her baby on social media. And she also talked movingly about the pain of losing her husband.

Sinead described Ellen as '6lbs 11oz of perfection' and she appealed for friends to share stories about her dad.

"As hard as it is to talk about Shaun, I want Ellen to know everything about her daddy, so all PG stories are welcome," she wrote, adding that she knew how much Shaun would have loved his daughter.

"That makes it all the harder. My head and my heart are full of mixed emotions. I would love to hear Shaun talk back to me to give me some advice. I know he wouldn't want me to feel so down and would want to make it right."

Sinead said her daughter is a dream baby. "She's sleeping right through the night already," she added. "She's very mellow."

Ellen has captured the hearts of Shaun's former team-mates at his football club. Sinead took her to a recent wedding of one of her husband's friends.

And a colleague who was there said: "Ellen had supposedly big and tough Gaelic footballers cooing all around her. She's lovely. She would have been the apple of Shaun's eye."

Ellen won't remember a thing about it, obviously, but she'll get her first taste of Gaelic football's big time on Sunday. Sinead says her baby's name was picked out of a raffle for two tickets for the All-Ireland final.

Sinead's brother Matthew bought the raffle tickets for his new niece at his GAA club in Newbridge. Initially it was thought that Sinead could take someone else, as well as Ellen, to the final.

But she has been informed that babies who go to Croke Park for sell-out games still need a ticket of their own even if they are in the arms of a parent.

Sinead and Ellen have an important 'fixture' the day before the final.

For that's the date of the christening, and she'll be wearing a very special gown for the ceremony.

The proud mum added: "I've had it made from material from my wedding dress and from the shirt that Shaun wore on our big day.

"We will head down to Dublin on Sunday morning. It'll be a busy weekend," said Sinead, who insisted that she'll be maintaining a diplomatic neutrality during the showdown between two teams who aren't exactly huge favourites in the Oak Leaf County.

"I'm just going for the day out," she laughed.

She says that she's still missing Shaun desperately, writing online of the tragedy that engulfed her.

She wrote: "I would never wish this upon anyone but wish it wasn't us. Our plans got cut short and for now I just exist."

Sinead said she has been pleased to hear the difference Shaun's organs have meant to other people.

His liver was donated to a man in his 60s for a life-saving transplant. His kidneys were given to a man in his 50s who had been on the waiting list for three years, and to a woman in her 30s who had been waiting for two-and-a-half years for a transplant.

Sinead got a letter from the mother of one of the organ recipients to say thank you to her and her family. She'll keep the letter and the tributes to her husband to show Ellen as she grows up.

"I'll be talking to her about Shaun non-stop," she added.

