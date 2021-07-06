Widow of Rescue 116 hero cycling 320km from Dublin to Mayo in memory of late husband

Rescue 116 winchman Ciaran Smith at the finish line for Race Around Ireland in 2014.

The widow of Rescue 116 crew member Ciaran Smith, who tragically lost his life in a rescue helicopter crash in 2017, will cycle 320km from Dublin to Mayo in memory her late husband.

The winchman was one of four crew members who died in a fatal helicopter crash off the coast of Mayo in March 2017.

Capt Dara Fitzpatrick, Capt Mark Duffy, and winchmen Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith all died when their Sikorsky S-92 helicopter collided with the remote island of Black Rock off the coast of Mayo while on a mission.

In memory of her husband, Martina Smith will cycle 320km from her home in Oldtown, Co Dublin to Blacksod Lighthouse, Co Mayo, near the site of the crash.

She will be undertaking the challenge for LauraLynn Children’s Hospice as part of Ciarán Smith East to West.

Ms Smith’s daughter Caitlin Smith said everyone is “really proud” of her mother for undertaking the tough challenge.

“It’s a huge thing and it’s really important for us all,” she said.

“Ultra-cycling was always so important to my dad, and mam was always involved in the crewing side of all his cycling events, and she learned a lot from him and his experience with cycling. Over the last few years it has been a huge comfort for her.”

An avid cyclist, Martina has been preparing for the long cycle for months, with indoor turbo training and outdoor cycles of up to 200km.

“A huge amount of training has gone into this - it’s definitely a huge achievement and we’re all really excited,” said Caitlin.

While Martina will be cycling solo, her family will be following closely behind in the car for support and safety.

“Me and my sister will be crewing for her, and her two brothers will be driving the car. We’re all there to support her and we’re all very excited for her.”

So far the reaction from friends and family has been “overwhelmingly positive”, with a donation page receiving over €1,000 in donations in the first 24 hours. Martina is aiming to raise €16,000 for LauraLynn, €50 for every km cycled.

In 2014, Ciaran completed Race Around Ireland in aid of the LauraLynn Foundation, and his daughter said, it was “always a charity that was really close to my dad’s heart”.

In 2018, for the one year anniversary of the tragedy, his family and friends followed in his footsteps as Team Invictus and completed the Race Around Ireland Challenge raising nearly €30,000 for the charity.

Donations can be made at www.idonate.ie/CiaranSmithEasttoWest