Widow of Rescue 116 crew member pays tribute to team who perished as report into helicopter report to be released

The widow of one of the four crew who died in the R116 helicopter tragedy has said she and her children have had “many long and lonely nights” without him.

The final report of the State’s Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) will be published tomorrow, and in a statement this evening, Hermione Duffy, the wife of Captain Mark Duffy welcomed the finality it will bring.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, winch operator Paul Ormsby and winchman Ciarán Smith died on a rescue mission off the north Mayo coast in 2017.

They were providing assistance to another coast guard helicopter called to airlift a fisherman from a trawler when their aircraft crashed at Black Rock island.

Tonight, Mrs Duffy said she and her children Esmé and Fionn were very relieved to see the publication of the report.

“We have had many long and lonely days and nights without Mark in the nearly five years since the night our worlds were thrown upside down and Mark lost his life,” she said.

"We can now look forward ad milieora [to better things].

“It has been extremely challenging and emotional to navigate our grief, and we welcome the publication of the final report of the AAIU and the measure of closure which it provides.

"The work of the AAIU in the preparation of the report is to be commended.”

Mrs Duffy said she did not intend to comment on the report.

"The remit of the report is clear and whilst questions may arise, regarding elements within and outside of the report's parameters, it is not for me to comment publicly on them,” she said.

And she paid fond tribute to her late husband and his crewmates.

"Mark was an excellent helicopter pilot and Daddy. He shared with his crewmates, a deep commitment to his SAR [search and rescue] role and always took great pride and satisfaction in that role,” she said.

"I do ask, that when speaking about the accident, it is remembered that four honourable souls lost their precious lives that night in the service of others, and in circumstances which are harrowing and traumatic to read of and which have left wives, children, parents and extended families bereft. Respect is due to the crew when speaking about the accident, whether online or in print.

“For those who are affected by grief and feel so overwhelmed by it, Ná caill do mhisneach.

“To all my dear friends and extended family who have supported me through all of this to finally reach this day, I thank you all so much.”