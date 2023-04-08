Widow of late Rescue 116 helicopter pilot says ‘there’s a little bit of heaven in Belmullet for me’

Hermione Duffy, the widow of the late Rescue 116 Helicopter co-pilot Captain Mark Duffy, has said she finds comfort in revisiting the site where he died.

In March 2017, the helicopter Cpt Duffy was flying crashed on an approach to Blacksod, Co Mayo. Mr Duffy, Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, and winchmen Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith died in the accident.

Clockwise, from top left, Dara Fitzpatrick, Mark Duffy, Ciaran Smith and Paul Orsmby, the four crew of Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116

Last June an inquest into the crash returned a verdict of accidental death.

Six years on since the crash, Hermione Duffy said she has revisited the Blacksod Bay and Belmullet area a number of times, as she finds it to be a “little bit of heaven”.

“I love it. I really enjoy going back down there,” she told the Brendan O’Connor Show on RTÉ radio.

“There’s a little bit of heaven in Belmullet for me.”

Ms Duffy said she can feel the “presence” of her husband and his crew when she visits the area, and it provides her with “comfort”.

“I think, because of the huge support that we got from that part of the world at the time of the accident. And they welcome you back every time you go back, they want to see you and they say hello, and they're just so, so lovely. So, that helps with the trauma, that all of that love is there,” she said.

Ms Duffy recalled how she met her future husband at the rugby club in Dundalk when she was 20. She was studying fashion at the time and would go on to work in the industry.

As she was finishing college, Mark decided he wanted to become a helicopter pilot, she said.

“By the time we got married, he was working in the private sector of helicopters, and then his dream was always to go to SAR [search and rescue] or fly a very big helicopter… So many people would have said that from the age of three, four or a teenager, that's all he ever wanted was to be a pilot,” she said.

Ms Duffy said she supported Mark’s ambitions and he joined the SAR team just as they were expecting their first child Esmé.

Captain Mark Duffy with his children Fionn and Esmé.

Esmé was followed by her brother Fionn and Ms Duffy said her husband “cherished being a dad” and was “actively loving”. The children were 13 and 11 at the time of the tragedy.

Ms Duffy said she would “occasionally worry” about the risks associated with being a search and rescue member, but she “trusted” her husband’s training and that of his team members.

She said previously that Mark had told her not to come to the crash site, in the event that he was involved in an accident. Ms Duffy said Mark had the “presence of mind to know that, that was not for us”.

“So, we didn’t go in the early days of the accident,” she said.

“As much as I wanted to when it happened… But that conversation that we had, and I’ve revisited that many times in the six years, and it was the right thing. It was the right thing for us not to go down there and I think that’s probably why I can go to Belmullet and feel a nice calm presence and aura when I’m there. I don’t get tense.”

Ms Duffy said she received endless support from her family and friends, but at the same time she felt: “I’m just so lonely. I just want Mark.”

She said that phase of mourning felt like a “very long, long period of time” but the Covid pandemic gave her, Esmé and Fionn time to “be together”.

“I wasn’t lonely, I had the kids. If Covid hadn’t of come along, I would have been by myself in that year three, year four. So, that was a really nice comfort blanket that we had,” she said.

Ms Duffy said a “widow has to move into a new phase of life” despite the power of “guilt” in trying to make you stay “fixed in that place where you were”. It’s important to “allow happiness and joy” back into your life, she said, but “that takes a long time”.

“You just love your spouse so much and you are so heartbroken for them that you feel that are being watched because they are not there,” she added.

“That then will dissipate and you will forget that people might be saying anything or commenting and everybody has the most goodwill for anybody who’s lost their spouse. Everybody will wish you the very, very best. It’s just you have to let yourself, wish yourself that as well.”