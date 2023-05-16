Widow of cancer patient (45) who died after medical procedure settles her High Court action against Dublin hospital

The widow of a 45-year-old Co Meath man who died several days after undergoing an elective medical procedure to treat his cancer at a Dublin hospital has settled High Court actions over the standard of care he allegedly received.

Following the death of her husband, Sean Lundy, in May 2017, his widow Susan Lundy sued St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin for nervous shock she suffered and over the fatal injuries he allegedly sustained while he was a patient at the hospital.

Mrs Lundy of Somerville, Ratoath, Co Meath, alleged the hospital was negligent towards and in breach of the duty of care it had regarding her late husband.

His treatment, it was also claimed, fell "far below the standard of care that should have been made available to him" and had resulted in Mr Lundy's death, it was claimed.

The claims were denied, and the settlement of the claims were made without an admission of liability by the hospital.

The terms of the settlement are confidential.

However, one aspect of the claim, the statutory payment of €35,000 for mental distress to Mrs Lundy, which is to be used for benefit of the plaintiff and the couple's three minor children, had to be formally approved by the High Court.

Represented by Barney Quirke SC, with Esther Earley Bl, instructed by O'Brien Murphy solicitors, the court heard that on May 10, 2017, Mr Lundy underwent a procedure known as Whipples Procedure which is used to treat a malignant bile duct stricture.

Following his surgery, it is claimed he became very ill and went into shock, which was caused by internal bleeding, and he underwent further surgery.

It is claimed that after the emergency surgery he was placed in the hospital's intensive care unit.

After two days it is claimed that he was moved out of intensive care because the bed in that unit was required for another patient.

It is claimed that following his transfer to another unit in the hospital Mr Lundy was given food orally.

However, it is claimed that this caused him to vomit, and accidently breathe some food into his lungs, resulting in him developing severe respiratory problems.

He died on May 15, 2017, five days after undergoing the procedure.

Among the allegations made against the hospital, Mrs Lundy claimed that the defendant had failed to carry out the surgical procedure in a competent manner, and failed to carry out proper assessments of his condition after he underwent the operation.

The defendant had also failed to keep Mr Lundy in the ICU following his emergency follow up surgery, and had transferred him when his condition required him to be kept in the unit.

He should not have been fed orally in the post-operative unit he was moved to and he was allowed to develop respiratory problems, which were allegedly not properly monitored, it was further claimed.

In its defence St Vincent’s denied all the claims against it.

The payment was approved by Mr Justice Paul Coffey, who after formally striking out the claims extended his sympathies to Mrs Lundy and her family.