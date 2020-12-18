Why trying to make plans for after Christmas is proving so frustrating

WE MAY yet face another lockdown in the new year. Now the prospect of an early post-Christmas clampdown on pubs, restaurants and home visits is on the cards.

The country was promised a semi-reprieve until January 6 but that is now being snatched away. New restrictions are expected to come into effect from December 28.

The virus is spreading rapidly again, posing serious danger.

But apart from the obvious culprit of more people socialising the picture is hazy, prompting inevitable questions and frustration.

Pre-Christmas socialising

It’s quite clear people are on the move more, on the road and on public transport, while more are back in the workplace.

They are mixing more, shopping and meeting up. People are spending less time at home. Close contacts among people diagnosed with the virus have gone up from 2.5 to around 3.4.

But when chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and his team were quizzed yesterday for more specifics the responses were hazy enough.

Read More

They cited Christmas parties, workplace outbreaks, funerals and weddings as scenes of spread.

The nature of social mixing over Christmas combined with a rising levels of virus is a recipe for serious worry. The more virus is spreading in the community the more likely it will invade any space where people are together.

Pubs and restaurants

The hospitality trade is obviously devastated by this unexpected announcement after a torrid year and the last six-week lockdown.

A look at the report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre for last week detailing where outbreaks of the virus have been detected shows up to last Saturday none were found in cafes or restaurants, while there was one in a hotel.

They had been open for around a week at that point.

When asked about the figures this morning on RTÉ radio and why they appeared to be “picking” on these venues again, Dr Holohan said they were following the Government plan setting out what various levels of restrictions involve.

Without pointing the finger specifically at them he cited the mix of ingredients, like, having groups of people congregating, a lack of ventilation and the consumption of alcohol, in combination together in creating a risk. He also mentioned the ongoing problem of alcohol abuse in the country. That is as far as public health officials are going for now in justifying the targeting of pubs and restaurants while, it would seem, sparing non-essential shops from closing again.

Although Ireland is not unique in restricting pubs and restaurants, and there are international studies showing they can be the scene of super-spreading events, the frustration of the industry at having to comply with another draconian hit when they are looking for a fuller explanation is understandable.

Private homes

The reality remains that the biggest number of outbreaks continue to be in private homes, rising to 328 last week, a rise of 49 compared to the previous week. The new restrictions will limit visits from one other household. From today until after Christmas there is a limit of mixing with up to two other households.

Private homes are likely to be the main scene of spread over Christmas as different generations get together.

Some people may already be infected and not know it with the risk of unwittingly passing it on.

Everyone in every gathering should do their own risk of assessment of their behaviour over the previous two weeks.

Inter-county travel

The new restrictions also look set to stop inter-county travel from some date after Christmas. So there will be no travelling home for the New Year. People can bring the virus with them and some counties have higher incidence rates than others such as Donegal, Louth and Kilkenny.

This will be a blow to people who intended to be away for Christmas and New Year. The pay-off in terms of controlling the virus is that is will remove one other route for households mixing and there will be fewer people on public transport for longer journeys.