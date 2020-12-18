| 12.2°C Dublin

Why trying to make plans for after Christmas is proving so frustrating

The country was promised a semi-reprieve on Covid restrictions until the new year. But with the virus spreading, everything has been thrown into doubt. So what are the factors at play?

Deirdre Hogan and daughter Holly (3) at Kilkenny Castle, Kilkenny, one of six sites lit up as part of the nationwide Shine Your Light Solstice programme that encourages people to reflect on a difficult year. Photo: Naoise Culhane Expand

Deirdre Hogan and daughter Holly (3) at Kilkenny Castle, Kilkenny, one of six sites lit up as part of the nationwide Shine Your Light Solstice programme that encourages people to reflect on a difficult year. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Eilish O Regan

WE MAY yet face another lockdown in the new year. Now the prospect of an early post-Christmas clampdown on pubs, restaurants and home visits is on the cards.

The country was promised a semi-reprieve until January 6 but that is now being snatched away. New restrictions are expected to come into effect from December 28.

The virus is spreading rapidly again, posing serious danger.

