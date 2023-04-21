Why TDs and senators are turning their backs on Elon Musk’s Twitter ‘blue tick’

Politicians reject Elon Musk’s €11-a-month offer for verified status

Most politicians, political parties and government departments are not subscribing to Twitter Blue, the social media company’s opt-in subscription service that will allow them to retain their prestigious blue ticks.

Twitter owner Elon Musk said last week the platform’s legacy account verification tags will be removed in the coming days, with those who wish to retain their blue tick forced to subscribe at a cost of up to €11 a month or €114.99 per year.

The opt-in service will also allow users to edit and post tweets of up to 10,000 characters.

Senior government ministers, including the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, have automatically been given a grey tick mark to indicate they are government officials.

Others who face losing their verification status include Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald who, as of yesterday, only has a blue tick.

By contrast, the party’s deputy leader and the North’s First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill has a grey tick mark.

“We have not currently subscribed to Twitter Blue for the Sinn Féin party account, nor has Mary Lou McDonald. It is up to representatives themselves as to whether or not they wish to subscribe,” a Sinn Féin spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Simon Coveney’s Department of Enterprise said it has subscribed to Twitter Blue.

“Doing so provides enhanced content features and retains two-factor authentication protection,” it said in a statement.

His was the only government department which confirmed it had signed up to the premium service. This is despite it having a grey tick mark indicating it has automatically been given verification status.

An account with a grey tick is described by Twitter as “verified because it is a government or multilateral organisation account”.

Not all government departments have the grey tick mark, however, including Simon Harris’s Department of Higher Education. Mr Harris, however, does have a grey tick mark.

The Government’s official news service, MerrionStreet.ie, does not have a grey tick mark but still had its blue tick as of yesterday afternoon.​

The Green Party said that subscribing to Twitter Blue was “under consideration” but said no decision had been made as to whether to pay for the service. Fianna Fáil said it does not intend to subscribe to Twitter Blue. Fine Gael said it does not have a subscription.

Of the smaller opposition parties, Labour said it does not intend to subscribe to Twitter Blue nor does any of its representatives. People Before Profit said it does not have any subscriptions and does not “intend on subscribing at this stage”.

The Social Democrats did not respond to queries.

The Sunday Independent also asked all TDs and senators whether they had already signed up or intended to sign up to Twitter Blue. Of those who responded, most said they would not be.

Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless said: “I have a difficulty in principle with it.

“‘Verification’ should be on the basis of authoritative source and identity validation, not paid subscription.

“I also struggle to see the benefit in the very long Twitter posts which are now available — to me, they destroy the whole idea of Twitter.

“I am also not impressed at how Twitter have managed their staff, including in the Dublin office which has been hollowed out.”

His Fianna Fáil colleague Senator Gerry Horkan said he had never been verified in the first place. “I don’t intend to subscribe to what isn’t a verified status, but merely a way of giving Twitter money — subscribing doesn’t verify anything,” he said.

Fine Gael TD for Louth, Fergus O’Dowd, joked: “I’m no Blueshirt and won’t wear one.”

By contrast, his party colleague, Senator Mary Seery Kearney, said she had decided to pay for Twitter.

“We chatted it through at length here in the office and took the decision to subscribe for one year up front with the view that it gave us access to the editing facility as well as other extras,” she said.

Her Fine Gael colleague and fellow senator Joe O’Reilly said he had not yet subscribed but “probably” will.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae said: “I am verified on Twitter already, I’m unaware I have to subscribe to keep it, I’ll cross that bridge when I come to it.”

Other politicians noted that they do not have Twitter accounts, including long-serving Tipperary independent Michael Lowry and Fine Gael Senator John Cummins.

