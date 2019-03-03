Why Ramona still loves birthday girl Barbie

She was the dream doll of many a girl's childhood. With her long, lustrous hair, pearly white teeth and a shoe collection to make Imelda Marcos green with envy, for many little girls she was the picture of perfection.

This week - still ever-smiling, without a wrinkle in sight, and with more than one billion sales since her debut in 1959 - Barbie celebrates her 60th birthday.

In an age of female empowerment, the doll has been accused of being anti-feminist, with an unrealistic body shape that some scientists say encourages eating disorders among impressionable young girls. But global sales of the doll were up 24pc in the first quarter of 2018. So what's behind the continuing fascination?

One woman who never wants to see her consigned to the dustbin of history is Ramona Nicholas.

At 41, the Tyrone businesswoman is still buying Barbies - although now she opts for special collectors' items.

Owner of Cara Pharmacy and a former Dragons' Den dragon, she is the proud owner of the Christian Louboutin Barbie - who comes complete with several pairs of Louboutin shoes - the Vera Wang Barbie - who models a genuine designer Vera Wang wedding dress - and an authentic Herve Leger Barbie, dressed in the famous body-conscious bandage style dresses that were popular with models and film stars on the red carpet in 2010.

And, like many women, Ramona still has her childhood Barbie dream house, carefully stored away for safe-keeping, along with her entire childhood collection of Barbies.

On continuing on the tradition into adulthood, she laughs: "At this age? I know! I am a fully-grown adult but these pieces were a one-off and I plan to get them framed and hang them in my dressing room. [For now] they are on display in one of our living rooms in a cabinet."

Asked if her love of Barbie shaped her social expectations long term, she says: "It possibly did. It's something I never would have thought of but now you're asking me the question, it probably did. To have the perfect husband and the perfect car and the perfect house, yeah, maybe it did, I don't know. I do have perfectionism, I suppose. [The perfectionism] probably hits home more than anything else."

Far from being deterred by claims the doll is a bad role model for young girls, like many women today, Ramona wants her daughter to share the memories: "It's not something I worry about, absolutely not. There are so many things out there that can have an effect on a child, it doesn't need to be a Barbie doll. As she gets older, I'll hopefully be able to make her feel happy and comfortable in her own body no matter what. That she knows that it doesn't matter what you look like, how you treat people is the most important thing. And that goes for boys too."

