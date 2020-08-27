Why not two female nominees for vacant EU Commissioner position, asks Sinn Féin

SINN Féin has said it would support the nomination of two women from Ireland as the next EU Commissioner, thereby guaranteeing more gender balance at the top of the European Union.

Kathleen Funchion, a TD for Phil Hogan’s old constituency of Carlow Kilkenny, backed the idea at Leinster House.

She said: “It is a decision for Government, but as a woman myself in politics, I have seen over the years we don’t have enough women.

“I am always a fan of gender balance, and of quotas, so certainly it (two female nominees) is something I would support.

“But you do have to have the right person for the job as well, and that's ultimately what we want to see with Brexit coming up.”

She said she had “absolutely no idea” who would be the right person for the job, and “I don't think it should just be based on gender, obviously, the nomination or nominees need to fit all of the criteria.”

Mr Hogan’s resignation was the result of the people’s anger at what had happened, she said. “I think his position did become untenable. I think he lost credibility.

“You have to have confidence in an EU Commissioner, and I think he had lost that, so I think he think he did the right thing in resigning.”

Ms Funchion was beaten for a seat in Carlow-Kilkenny on at least three occasions by Phil Hogan when the latter was a Fine Gael candidate, one who often warned about the threat posed by Sinn Féin.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has called on the Government to nominate both a man and a woman for the post.

She has also spoken about achieving gender balance within her college of Commissioners.

