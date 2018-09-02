I love it here. I love living in the United States. I love the weather, I love the people, I love the fact that anybody really can become anything here (seriously; you should see the guy who made it to president).

I love it here. I love living in the United States. I love the weather, I love the people, I love the fact that anybody really can become anything here (seriously; you should see the guy who made it to president).

'Why must my son learn he could die in a classroom?' - Irish dad questioning his life in the US

I moved to California almost six years ago and started a family. I am very happily married with three beautiful little boys, and have never looked back. Until very recently.

Earlier this year, I got an email that made me, for the first time, seriously ask myself if I had made a mistake trying to raise a family here.

It came from the Culver City School District Superintendent Leslie Lockhart. It told me, and I quote: "Please have an age-appropriate conversation at home with your child(ren) about appropriate reactions to an active shooter situation, both on and off campus." The letter was sent out on February 15 this year, the day after the ''Valentine's Day Massacre'', when 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz walked into Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and gunned down 34 students with an AR-15 assault rifle, killing exactly half of them.

The email made my stomach churn. What exactly constitutes an age-appropriate conversation with a five-year-old about the possibility that a man may one day walk into his class and murder him and his classmates?

I can't quite remember as far back as preschool, but I do remember doing fire drills when I was a student at St Aidan's CBS in Whitehall. I remember they were a laugh, a chance to get outside and chat with your mates during class.

Esteban's homework

While fire safety is obviously no laughing matter, with proper planning and safety standards in place, it is unlikely any Irish school child will die in a fire. It is unlikely my mam ever got a letter that made her imagine her five-year-old son cowering in a corner, trying to remember a safety drill that would likely do f**k all to save him should his killer choose his classroom next.

The letter also advised us parents to ''remind and encourage your child to follow staff instructions, listen attentively to directions and details, practise ways to remain calm, and have a plan to run, hide, and reconnect with you, should there be a need''.

I quickly went through a range of emotions reading the letter. After the initial nausea, came anger. Why should I have to prepare a five-year-old to face a gunman? Why should I have to destroy the illusion that school is the safe and happy place of learning my son believes it to be? How am I supposed to explain to him that while he is learning to read and add up, he might die?

But after anger, swiftly came fear. Obviously, I want my son to have the best possible chance of survival should the unthinkable happen. Unthinkable, but certainly not impossible. So should I prepare him? Do I destroy his beautifully innocent perception of school, just to give him marginally better odds of survival in such a situation?

And then the bigger question: do I really want to live here? My only other option is leaving the country entirely. But is that realistic? We could just as easily - and far more likely - be killed in a car crash in any other part of the world.

The issue plays on the back of my mind all the time. It was brought back to the fore just before Esteban broke for the summer. One day, as always, he showed me his classwork. Today he had to write out the three steps for 'Lockdown Drills' and illustrate it.

Step 1: Hands on head, freeze, listen.

Step 2: Quietly find a safe spot.

Step 3: Stay Quiet. Turn off lights. Lock doors. Close blinds.

Looking at his innocent little drawings, and then imagining my little boy going through these steps in class, made me well up.

For a fleeting second I was angry this was being taught without my consent, but it quickly passed. What are teachers supposed to do? Let me just say at this point, Esteban attends an excellent and quite prestigious tri-language school, staffed by superb teachers, who I'm quite sure would die before letting anything happen to their pupils. Unfortunately, this scenario is a reality.

For example, there are six gun stores within a six-minute drive of his school. Six. And don't forget, we live in the bluest, most liberal, democratic, left-leaning state there is. Imagine how it is in Texas, where people are allowed openly carry guns on their person, like the Wild West.

There have been many, many schools shootings since I've lived here (141 according to Wikipedia - excluding incidents that occurred during wars/police actions/murder-suicides by rejected suitors or estranged spouses/suicide attempts involving only one person/bombings/mass shootings by staff of schools that involve only other employees, which fall under workplace killings - in a grimly curated page).

Nowadays, I don't even click on news articles about shootings unless more than a handful of people were killed. More than a handful. I fully realise how callous that makes me sound. But even I, not as a journalist but a digester of news, have become so much more desensitised to murder in my short six years here.

As I began thinking about this article, a news item on the TV behind me reported an armed man had taken a group of people hostage at gunpoint at a Trader Joe's not far from here. By the time that ended, one woman was dead. The police accidentally shot her. It made headlines for a few minutes and was forgotten.

Gun murder is just so normalised here. Every time there is a mass shooting here I - naively, subconsciously - imagine the person who was considering perpetrating the next one watching the news, seeing the devastation and heartbreak caused, and being shaken back to their senses and thinking, "I can't do that to other human beings".

Of course, it never happens like that. These people, I feel, rarely watch the news… or at least not an objective version.

The next one always comes. The next one always will come.

And now for the saddest fact of all: the worst is still to come. I predict - and I have never wanted to be wrong about something more than this - that an unprecedented massacre is a matter of ''when'', not ''if''. Someone with a grudge - any grudge, it doesn't matter - is going to want to make a name for himself (always a him) by ''outscoring'' all shooters who went before. They will pick a school assembly, or sports day. The world will weep, but nothing here will change. Americans love guns.

I realise now I'm playing a lottery sending my kids to school here in the US. Yes the odds are slim… but every week, someone's numbers are up.

Sunday Independent