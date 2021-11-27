Why late-night shopping is more imporant than ever this Christmas

In pre-Covid days, mid-week late-night Christmas shopping tended to be something of a contact sport.

Leave the office with a list in hand, sprint up escalators in department stores, exit using your shopping bags as a personal body shield, before performing a neat tuck-jump on to the bus home.

This year, it’s a lot quieter. Footfall is now down to 79pc compared with 2019.

The number of people shopping in the city centre may have increased throughout the summer months and into September but whenever there is a rise in Covid case numbers, there is a corresponding fall in shoppers.

Over the past 18 months, many retailers have been forced to shut up shop forever. According to Richard Guiney, CEO of Dublin Town, there is a 14pc shop vacancy rate across Grafton Street and Henry Street districts.

“At the peak of the recession, it would have been half of that,” Mr Guiney says.

“When you have large scale vacancies, a street stops being attractive and it looks dead.”

Shopper Nicola Nolan agrees that the “buzz” around town does feel decidedly muted. “Places seem to be closing earlier and at different times,” she says.

Late-night shopping used to mean everything was open until 9pm, but on Grafton and Henry Street that uniformity is gone. I’m surprised to see several shops pulling shutters down before 7pm.

Pre-pandemic, there were over 500,000 day-time workers in Dublin city centre. With government instructions to continue to work from home, most of those office workers are gone, and, inevitably, mid-week and evening trade has taken a hit. Stocking up on stocking fillers on your lunch break is now a thing of the past.

“During the week it has got quieter,” Ruth Ní Loinsigh of boutique Om Diva says.

“I think people are looking for a little bit of guidance from the Government before they feel confident coming out into the shops again.”

The lack of numbers means that late night Christmas shopping is definitely a calmer experience from a consumer’s point of view. It feels very zen wandering around peering at clothes.

I had also forgotten how much of a tactile and sensory experience shopping is. You miss walking past a rail of clothes and running the fabric through your fingers, or examining the lining of a coat. And then there are the snippets of conversations you hear. “So just text him,” one woman barks at her friend.

Online shopping is devoid of all of that. It is perfunctory, and in my experience usually performed with one eye on Netflix, or the dinner you’re making.

There’s none of the enjoyment of mooching about and accidentally happening across something you never knew you needed (or wanted).

While people may be tentative to venture in mid-week, the weekend is a different story.

“It used to be a case that on Sunday we would say ‘Will we open?’ But now Sunday is our second busiest day,” Ms Ní Loinsigh says.

Retail Ireland’s Arnold Dillon says that shoppers are much more focused.

“They are going in less often, but spending more.”

Irish retailers have faced huge obstacles over the past two years. First, there’s the labour force. Many retail workers hailing from different EU countries have returned home.

Tempting them to return to Ireland is tricky due to the high cost of living.

Then there is the double whammy of Brexit and delays in global supply chains as a result of Covid – both of which potentially result in empty shelves for consumers.

In September, M&S Group Chairman Archie Norman said they had been forced to cut 800 lines from Republic of Ireland stores, including things like chilled sandwiches. Mr Norman blamed the “byzantine, pointless and pettifogging” paperwork caused by Brexit.

According to Aidan Flynn, CEO of Freight Transport Association Ireland, Brexit has resulted in 30pc less trade from Britain into Ireland.

On top of that there are also the delays to the global supply chain. Rolling closures in factories and processing plants mean that ports have become congested.

“With a well-oiled supply chain, everything has to work in sequence, and on time. And with Covid you had huge disruptions,” Mr Flynn says.

Breakdowns in supply chains not only cost money, they also take months to rectify.

Given all of this, it’s actually remarkable how resilient Irish retailers have been. It also makes you aware of how high the stakes are this Christmas.

“These businesses do a third of their turnover during Christmas. If they don’t have a good Christmas, then they don’t exist,” Mr Guiney says.

So venturing out to the shops is not simply retail therapy this year. It’s injecting life back into the city centre.