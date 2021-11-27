| 4.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why late-night shopping is more imporant than ever this Christmas

Struggling retailers are desperate for some festive footfall

Kirsty Blake Knox doing some Christmas shopping in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Kirsty Blake Knox doing some Christmas shopping in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

Kirsty Blake Knox doing some Christmas shopping in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

Kirsty Blake Knox doing some Christmas shopping in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

Kirsty Blake Knox Twitter Email

In pre-Covid days, mid-week late-night Christmas shopping tended to be something of a contact sport.

Leave the office with a list in hand, sprint up escalators in department stores, exit using your shopping bags as a personal body shield, before performing a neat tuck-jump on to the bus home. 

Most Watched

Privacy