Why is Northern Ireland Secretary the job nobody wants in Prime Minister Liz Truss’s new cabinet?

There are Secretaries of State who have left their mark on Northern Ireland, many for the wrong reasons, and a select few who managed to win over the population.

So, what will happen to the job that no one seems to want in newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss’s cabinet?

Sources claim party big hitters Penny Mordaunt, Iain Duncan Smith and Sajid Javid have all turned down the post.

Shailesh Vara, in the post just over 60 days, has barely had time to place a family picture on his desk before being shifted on.

Northern Ireland Office minister Conor Burns has been waving his hand in the air and auditioning for the post for several weeks now. Born in north Belfast, he would be the first Northern Ireland Secretary from the North. A practicing Catholic and openly gay, it would be a series of firsts if he were to land the job.

In the grounds of Stormont sits a play park named after Mo Mowlam, the no-nonsense Labour Secretary of State during the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. She battled daily with politicians to help get the deal over the line while also battling a brain tumour and remains one of the most popular politicians of the New Labour era.

Men like Mervyn Rees, Humphrey Atkins and Roy Mason, who all held the post in the early 1970s, were despised by many nationalists and seen as endorsing a unionist state for a unionist people.

Douglas Hurd was famously parodied by the satirical show Spitting Image, which depicted the Thatcher ministers as lapdogs to their prime minister.

State papers give an insight into the character of all these men.In 2018, government documents revealed that Tom King, one of the longest-standing Northern Ireland Secretaries, with three years and 324 days in post, stormed out of a meeting with the SDLP. John Hume later said his side felt King was "threatening” and trying to “bounce” them into support for devolution.

While controversial, these former Secretaries of State were at least memorable

Peter Brooke’s time as Northern Ireland Secretary is remembered for his appearance on The Late, Late Show. In January 1992, Gay Byrne coaxed Brooke into singing Oh My Darling, Clementine, on a day when eight Protestant construction workers were killed by an IRA bomb. Unionists were outraged and demanded his resignation - he was gone from the job shortly afterwards.

Peter Mandelson, John Reid, John Murphy, Peter Hain and Shaun Woodward all did short stints under Labour Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown and dealt with various political crisis.

After the Labour loss in the 2010 general election, Owen Paterson, Theresa Villiers and the late James Brokenshire all had fairly uninspiring stints in the job.

Karen Bradley arrived in Northern Ireland on a miserable drizzly day and the weather summed up her time here. A fairly disastrous interview with the BBC’s Mark Carruthers left her looking far from across her brief and she never managed to gain the confidence of any of the political parties.

There was little lamenting when her departure in July 2019 was announced, and a few eyes rolled at the appointment of Julian Smith, the MP for Skipton and Ripon. The MP for where?

But Smith turned out to be a breath of fresh air, embracing the job and showing a genuine affection for the people of Northern Ireland. He was in post when the New Decade, New Approach Deal was agreed with politicians returned to Stormont after Sinn Féin walked away following the Renewable Heat Incentive scandal. But his greatest achievement was a humanitarian one, securing the redress payments for the victims of historical clerical abuse.

He was replaced with Brandon Lewis, who will be known as the man who announced the government’s legacy proposals that would end all prosecutions in March 2020. He resigned on July 7.

Prior to his appointment, rumours were flying that Michael Gove was heading across the Irish Sea. This had many hard-line loyalists jumping with excitement - Gove had previously been scathing of the Good Friday Agreement.It was not to be and in recent times no heavy hitters have been sent in this direction.

It means the very real possibility that when Liz Truss announces her cabinet the first job for journalists will be an online search to find out who the new Secretary of State actually is.