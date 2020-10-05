Why Ireland may be facing severe Covid-19 pain and an end to ineffective local lockdowns

Are we about to enter the era of the circuit breaker lockdown?

The pain inflicted on the country would be severe but short – in our case four weeks. It would be sharp and aimed at breaking the chain of Covid-19 transmission.

It’s probably one of the few ways to sell the latest shock Level 5 clampdown recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to a nation asking: “Where is the evidence for such draconian measures?"

The Cabinet has rejected it for now and instead is opting for a Level 3 upgrade.

The decision seems to be based on the increasing number of cases, the factors which lie behind the figures and, mostly, the dire state the country could be in with Covid-19 in just a month.

It relies heavily on the spectre of the country hurtling towards higher rates of infection, more illness and more deaths while hospitals struggle to cope.

One direction

The trend in the spread of Covid-19 has been upwards since early September.

There is no comfort in the daily figures although some counties have managed to put the brakes on.

But the 14-day incidence in the most troubled counties shows Donegal up from 233.1 per 100,000 on Friday to 265.1 per 100,000 on Saturday. Monaghan’s rate went up from 172.7 per 100,000 to 177.6 per 100,000.

Dublin is showing a slight hint of stabilisation – its rate fell from 168.2 per 100,000 to 162.6 per 100,000. But that was after two weeks of Level 3 lockdown.

The graph is going upwards in most counties except for Louth, Wicklow. Limerick, Laois, Waterford, Wexford, Mayo and Leitrim. There is strong local pressure to exempt a number of these counties from a blanket lockdown.

Nationally the 14-day incidence rate was 107.4 per 100,000 on Saturday, up from 100.9 per 100,000 on Friday.

Call a halt

The forecast based on projections looks grim

Nphet is suggesting a "do-nothing approach" will lead to between 1,600 and 2,300 new cases of the virus being diagnosed every day in just a month. Over the past week, the appearance of daily figures over 300 or 400 have caused a shudder.

The modelling would point towards the country plunging into a crisis in early November which would have a major knock-on impact on infections, deaths and hospitalisations.

How the virus is spreading

One of the key areas for alarm is how the virus is spreading and the level of community transmission. More people are catching the virus without knowing the source. This is fertile ground for a highly infectious “catch me if you can” virus like Covid-19, but it presents a nightmare for public health doctors trying to trap it in the absence of restrictions. By closing off the opportunities for people to meet and mix they stand some chance of getting the upper hand.

Hospital wards and intensive care units

Figures for hospitalisations of patients with Covid-19 and admission to intensive care units have been cited by opponents to Level 5 lockdown who say they remain manageable. They point to the worst days in April when 900 patients with the virus were in hospital.

But again, the trend is troubling. There are 150 patients with Covid-19 in hospital today and 21 in intensive care. In mid-August there were just 14 patients in hospital with the virus and eight in intensive care.

The HSE’s winter plan promises 251 extra acute hospital beds this year plus 232 in early 2021.

A further 17 extra critical care beds will be added to the existing 282 intensive care unit beds.

Even if these materialise - and proper staffing is secured - it will not be able to keep pace with demand. Non-Covid care will be impacted again and seriously ill patients will see operations cancelled or cancer treatment delayed. Nphet is predicting that by early November, 43 people a day will be admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

Deaths

Deaths are on the rise again and there is a time lag in mortality after a surge in cases. There has been a doubling of cases in the over-65s in recent weeks. Nursing homes are at risk again and they have 31 open outbreaks. Seven of the nursing home outbreaks were detected in the last week.

Limp lockdown

The recommendation to move 24 counties from Level 2 to Level 5 was likely due to the poor performance of the Level 3 lockdown in Dublin and Donegal so far.

Dublin is now in the last of its three-week Level 3 restrictions and despite the measures it is only now showing a very modest fall in case numbers. Donegal is still on the rise. The question is whether lockdowns that are not harsh enough are toothless.

Public fatigue

This is at the heart of a lot of where we find ourselves today. It must be acknowledged that the virus remains highly infectious. Also, the opening of schools, while not scenes of transmission, is leading to increased movement of people around cities and towns.

The reality is that anti-Covid self-discipline is being disregarded by too many people. They might be doing their bit by wearing a mask to the shop, but then they meet a group of neighbours outside and do not physically distance. These actions are adding up.

But even with a tough lockdown, can people be strict with themselves again? And when it’s over, is it just a matter of time before the punishment starts again?