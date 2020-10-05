| 11.7°C Dublin

Why Ireland may be facing severe Covid-19 pain and an end to ineffective local lockdowns

Eilish O'Regan

The virus incidence rate in most counties is on the rise and projections say that without action, there could be over 2,000 new cases per day in a month

Upward curve: Testing centres have been responding to higher case numbers in recent weeks with a total of 977 confirmed cases over the weekend Photo: Collins Expand

Close

Are we about to enter the era of the circuit breaker lockdown?

The pain inflicted on the country would be severe but short – in our case four weeks. It would be sharp and aimed at breaking the chain of Covid-19 transmission.

It’s probably one of the few ways to sell the latest shock Level 5 clampdown recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to a nation asking: “Where is the evidence for such draconian measures?"

