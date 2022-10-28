Xi Jinping had a close encounter with a calf on a Co Clare dairy farm — and tried his hand at hurling in Croke Park. When he visited Ireland 10 years ago, the then vice-president was already destined to become supreme leader of China and his visit sparked optimism about a blossoming friendship between his country and Ireland.

The taoiseach at that time, Enda Kenny, who has been friendly with the Chinese government ever since, said in a welcoming dinner for Xi in Dublin Castle: “I look forward to opening a new chapter in the close and warm relationship between Ireland and China.”

It’s a long way from there to prison camps for Muslims in Xinjiang province and the brutal suppression of protests in Hong Kong.

Where does Ireland now stand on a country that gives tacit support to Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, and effectively held an Irish businessman, Richard O’Halloran, captive for three years?

The farm visit in Clare on February 19, 2012 was a perfect photocall for Xi, who had worked on a farm when he was exiled as a young man. Although he was born into privilege as the son of a senior Communist party apparatchik, his father fell out of favour in Mao’s Cultural Revolution.

Young Xi toiled in the fields as a young farmer and has played up the image of the humble worker who steadily rose up the party ranks.

In 2012, he seemed to observers to be genuinely curious as he visited the dairy farm of James and Maura Lynch at Sixmilebridge.

When James Lynch told him he could milk 100 cows on his own, Xi inquired what the average yield was per cow, and how much milk was for immediate consumption and how much was for processing. One witness says: “Everyone was impressed by his visit, because he seemed to know his agriculture.”

Xi Jinping at the Lynch dairy farm during his 2012 visit to Ireland

Xi Jinping at the Lynch dairy farm during his 2012 visit to Ireland

But what really mattered to Irish farmers was that our food exports to China soared in the years that followed, largely helped by sales of infant formula milk. Regardless of the human rights abuses happening in the background, China was seen as an economic opportunity.

Ireland is said to be one of the few countries that runs a trade surplus with China. Our food and drink exports to the country were over €700m last year.

Looking back at this budding trading relationship with China, Enda Kenny tells Review: “I would hope that Ireland did benefit from building closer connections with China from 2012 onwards.”

He said that after the visits of Xi and of the Chinese premier Li Keqiang in 2015, trade missions opened up a number of opportunities for agricultural and manufacturing exports.

Kenny said Li made it clear that China would like to invest through Ireland into the EU. The former taoiseach added that companies such as Wuxi Biologics and TikTok have made significant investments since.

The visits may have helped to encourage a trade boom, but the relationship with China is now a lot more complicated.

Since he took over as president in February 2013, after taking on the job of General Secretary of the Communist party the previous November, Xi has overseen a regime that has become steadily more draconian and intolerant of dissent.

Alexander Dukalskis, associate professor in international relations at University College Dublin, says: “At the time he came to power, there was a lot of chatter by foreign observers that he was a liberaliser, but these people didn’t know what they were talking about. The optimism was misplaced.”

On Sunday, Xi secured a third term, becoming, like Putin, a kind of “president for life”, destined to remain as ruler for as long as he can maintain a grip on power.

In the eyes of his critics, the man welcomed so warmly in Ireland has shown himself to be every bit as ruthless as Putin, and more efficient at wielding power and repressing his opponents.

Marking his third term, Amnesty International was damning in its assessment: “President Xi’s decade in power has been characterised by sweeping arbitrary detentions, a ruthless nationwide crackdown on freedom of expression and association, crimes against humanity against Muslims in the Xinjiang region and a dramatic escalation of repression in Hong Kong.”

So how does Ireland navigate its relations with a more repressive state that routinely rounds up its political opponents?

While criticisms by Irish ministers of Putin are commonplace, they are much more reluctant to criticise Xi and his government. Last year, the Chinese state propaganda news agency Xinhua reported how political leaders “extended warm congratulations” on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was reported as saying that China, under the leadership of the Communist Party, had seen enormous changes over the past century and that “hundreds of millions of Chinese people have been lifted out of poverty”. He reportedly said his country looks forward to continuing to deepen its mutually beneficial relations with China and working together to promote world peace and development.

But relations between EU states and China have come under growing strain recently. An investment deal with China was scrapped last year after the EU sanctioned Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Beijing retaliated by issuing sanctions against several MEPs.

According to Dukalskis, Xi’s tacit support for Russia in the war in Ukraine has fuelled more scepticism of China at EU level.

“Officially, China’s stance is one of neutrality,” he says, “but it leans heavily towards Russia.”

While Irish businesspeople were full of optimism a decade ago about forging new links with China, they are likely to tread more warily after Richard O’Halloran was held captive by the Chinese government for three years as a result of a dispute over an aircraft.

Richard O'Halloran was held captive in China for three years

Richard O'Halloran was held captive in China for three years

He was not charged with any offence, and was not suspected of any wrongdoing, but he was in effect held to ransom until his release was negotiated in January this year.

Kenny enjoyed warm relations with the Chinese government during his period in office. Soon after Xi’s landmark visit to Ireland in 2012, the taoiseach flew to China and he was hosted by the Chinese leader at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

“As I told you in Dublin, we see Ireland as being very open, an inviting place for business and potentially a very strong partner for China,” Kenny told Xi.

“I have to say that the Irish businesses and companies have been very happy with the reaction and the contracts that they’ve organised with the Chinese businesses and it’s part of our effort to strengthen the relations between our two countries.”

Since he left office in 2017, Kenny has become president of the Ireland China institute, a think tank that takes a broadly friendly attitude towards the Chinese regime.

Since its foundation in 2019, the low-key body has assembled a high-powered board, including two former taoisigh — Kenny and Brian Cowen — the former Labour leader and minister for finance Ruairí Quinn and former president of the European Parliament Pat Cox.

The body, with an address at Fitzwilliam Street in Dublin, is registered as a charity. As well as figures from business and politics, its board includes Liming Wang, director of the Confucius Institute at UCD. Confucius Institutes are part of a controversial global network of educational bodies linked with the Chinese government and embedded in colleges and universities. The UCD Confucius Institute hosted a conference on climate change held by the Ireland China Institute last December, with Enda Kenny opening proceedings.

In response to questions from Review, Kenny said that the Ireland China Institute was not a political think tank (although it is described as a think tank on its website) or a political lobby group.

The institute is registered with the Irish charity regulator, and on the register it sets out its charitable purpose: “To promote education of all aspects of Irish, Chinese and European cultural, social, political and economic affairs and international relations to the wider community.”

The institute’s website mostly steers clear of political controversies such as the repression of Muslims in Xinjiang and political dissidents in Hong Kong, mass surveillance and the clampdown on freedom of expression.

There are pages devoted to “China’s reform programme”, the “Five Year Planning Process” and the “Fight against climate change”. A report by Pat Cox about a EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, which has been frozen, refers to the issue of the treatment of the Uighur population in Xinjiang province, but does not go into details.

The news section has reports from the Chinese propaganda outlets Xinhua and CGTN, but also some reports from Western media that shed a less favourable light on the regime.

In response to recent concerns about human rights issues, Kenny says members of the institute share those concerns. He said these issues are raised at diplomatic and governmental level.

He said a great deal of engagement took place in relation to the O’Halloran case, much of it unseen, at government level.

“Everyone was pleased that after a very difficult period of detention for Mr O’Halloran, and pressure on his family, that the matter had a happy conclusion for them,” he said.

Kenny said members of the board of the Ireland China Institute “act in a purely voluntary capacity” and are not paid for their work.

Ruairí Quinn remains on the board of the institute but told Review he had not been actively involved recently.

Quinn said he had been hopeful when he joined the think tank that Ireland and the EU could make strong connections with China.

But he said: “I don’t have that hope now, because Xi Jinping has changed the nature of the relationship.”

With Xi consolidating his power in the past fortnight and taking total control, Quinn said he suspected that those with financial links were slowly extricating themselves from China.

Malcolm Byrne, a Fianna Fáil senator, believes that think tanks such as the Ireland China Institute should not gloss over issues such as human rights abuses in China.

He says: “We cannot ignore what the Chinese Communist Party is doing. In any engagement with China — whether it’s by governments, by business and even in these think tanks — the [issues] of human rights, how minorities are treated and how China deploys technology should remain on the agenda.”

There are thought to be about a dozen members of the Dáil and Seanad who are members of the international Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, which takes an outspoken and critical view of the regime. The Irish group is co-chaired by Byrne and the Fine Gael senator Barry Ward. Among its supporters are the former tánaiste Senator Michael McDowell and independent TD Michael McNamara.

Byrne said the Richard O’Halloran case had helped highlight human rights abuses in China, because an Irish citizen was involved.

“He was taken away from his family, effectively for three years. Irish people can relate to that, and unfortunately his is not an isolated incident,” he says.

The senator said the war in Ukraine had shown democracies the importance of not being dependent on dictators such Xi and Putin. Germany and other countries relied on Russia for their gas supplies, a dependence that has led to a global energy crisis.

“Those of us who live in democracies need to make sure that we don’t rely on those states for goods and services,” Byrne says. “Because you can be pretty sure that they will turn the screw on you to their own advantage.”

Since he came to power, a cult of personality has developed around the leader and “Xi Jinping thought” is embedded in school and university curriculums.

Draconian restrictions may already be causing some to pause for thought before giving the Chinese government more influence over educational programmes here.

Last year, University College Cork reportedly abandoned plans for a joint college in China after academics raised concerns about human rights.

The mood has changed dramatically since Xi stepped out with a hurley and hobnobbed with a Clare calf. In an Ireland Thinks poll for The Journal last year, 84pc of respondents said they either distrusted or strongly distrusted the Chinese government.

Xi Jinping at Croke Park during his 2012 visit to Ireland

Xi Jinping at Croke Park during his 2012 visit to Ireland

Donnacha Ó Beacháin, professor of politics at Dublin City University, says the war in Ukraine has sharpened the divisions between democracies and autocracies.

“Before the war, there was a strong, self-serving notion that trade could somehow bring about regime change, or change the character of an autocratic regime and make them more like us.

“At the time of the collapse of the Soviet Union, there was an unsubstantiated optimism that we had reached a stage where autocracies were on the back foot and liberal democracy was the only form of government that had survived.

“This popular fad has been quietly abandoned and we have to realise that a lot of these regimes are here for the foreseeable future. We have to strip ourselves of illusions about what trade does.

“Trade can be mutually beneficial, but sometimes it can bolster these autocracies, because they earn money from it and gain perceived legitimacy.”

