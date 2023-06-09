Why Harry Styles was gifted pink swim shorts ahead of sold-out Slane gig

Harry Styles has been offered a pair of “bespoke shorts” to swim in, ahead of his sold-out gig at Slane Castle tomorrow.

A photo of the One Direction star went viral last year when he was spotted going for a dip at the Vico Baths in Dalkey before his concert at the Aviva Stadium.

Fáilte Ireland have now gifted the Watermelon Sugar singer some shorts that are waiting for him backstage at Slane.

A penned note to Styles thanks him for the tourism boost he has given to the Meath village and shares with him a list of swimming spots all within an hour of the venue.

Fáilte Ireland has told fans to “keep their eyes peeled” over the next few days in case they spot the star.

“Like so many of us, Harry likes to take a dip in Irish waters, so to celebrate this we commissioned a pair of swimming shorts that he can wear for his next dip,” said Emma Woods, the Head of Marketing Communications at Fáilte Ireland.

"We have also sent Harry a bespoke list of great swimming spots in Meath and the wider Ireland’s Ancient East region, so fans should keep their eyes peeled over the weekend!”

The baby pink shorts feature a sun, some hearts and ‘Tigh Harry’ on the front, along with the words: “Welcome to Ireland.”

On the back, three bananas with the words “three for a euro” are painted on one side with “Discover Ireland” and a shamrock on the other.

Fáilte Ireland have offered Harry Styles a pair of swimming shorts ahead of his sold-out gig.

Fáilte Ireland have invited the singer to three new locations in the Ancient East to try out the “bespoke” shorts: Bettystown Beach in Co. Meath, Brittas Bay South Beach in Co Wicklow and Carlingford Lough in Louth.

Around 80,000 people will be attending his sold-out gig at Slane Castle tomorrow with the first support act due on stage at 2.30pm.

Inhaler – fronted by Bono’s son Elijah Hewson – are on the line-up alongside Wet Leg, Mitch Rowland and Annie Mac.

Styles is expected to take to the stage at around 8.30pm with chart-topping hits like Adore You, Watermelon Sugar and Sign of the Times included on the setlist.

“God only knows where this could go,” Niall Horan wonders on “Heaven”, the lead single from his third and best album. His voice is an intimate, sun-drenched croon and the instrumentation is soaked in Beach Boys reverb. On the cusp of turning 30, the Irish singer-songwriter, who rose to fame with One Direction’s perky pop, finds himself full of questions. Fortunately, he’s coming up with all the right answers.

The Show is the apotheosis of Horan’s classic rock sound, which he has been carefully honing ever since his solo debut, 2017’s Flicker. Even then, he proved himself as one of 1D’s most naturally gifted songwriters. Early singles such as “On the Loose” showed an affinity for Fleetwood Mac bass grooves and California dreaming. This new collection finds Horan moving towards the lusher production sound of his former bandmate Harry Styles. Laurel Canyon references mingle easily with Eighties synth-pop and Noughties guitar rock.

It’s beautifully cohesive. “You Could Start a Cult” is a romantic lullaby crafted from soft acoustic guitar strumming, Horan’s warm timbre, and a Dylan-indebted harmonica solo. There’s a timeless quality to the lyrics, which reference kingdoms fought, and hearts won. Certainly, it sets him apart from his peers whose paramours appear to exist solely as a collection of body parts: green eyes, red lips, curved hips. The fact Horan can then pull off “Save My Life”, a pacey Eighties thriller complete with jubilant sax noodling, is even more impressive.

“Science” has a similar alchemy to Coldplay’s “Fix You”. Over sombre piano, Horan reaches out to a loved one struggling with depression. He fesses up to his own insecurities on “If You Leave Me” and reassures a friend on the brink of “Meltdown”. And while renowned pop songwriters Amy Allen and Tobias Jesso Jr are credited on the record, Horan seems to have been equally influenced by his mate Lewis Capaldi’s frank lyrical style: “I’m a specialist at overthinking everything,” he admits on superb album closer “Must Be Love”.

“If I’m being honest, I find it so hard to just keep it simple and follow my heart,” he sings. The Show, however, suggests the opposite is true. Horan’s emotional acuity, his musicianship, and confidence in his own instincts are there for all to see.