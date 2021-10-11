Why does the increase in carbon tax fuel so much interest in budgets?

The carbon tax increase is now a regular feature of the annual budget but it still fuels a lot of debate. Here is why it generates interest.

What is carbon tax?

It is a tax on fossil fuels – oil, gas, petrol, diesel, coal and peat. It is charged per tonne of carbon dioxide emitted when the fuels are burnt.

One litre of diesel for example produces about 2.5kg of carbon so around 400 litres, or about six good fills of an average tank, produces a tonne. The tax is currently charged at €33.50 a tonne and will increase to €41 in the budget.

How do we know the increase in advance?

A deliberate strategic decision was taken in 2019 to begin a decade-long series of stiff annual increases in order to reach €100 a tonne in 2030.

The tax was introduced in 2010 on motor fuels only and at a rate of €15 a tonne. It rose to €20 a tonne in 2012, and was extended to coal and peat in 2014, but the rate did not rise again until 2019 when it went up by €6 a tonne.

It is to increase by €7-€7.50 each year to 2030.

What is it for?

It is a climate action measure. The idea is to cause price increases that will discourage people from using fossil fuels and to opt instead for public transport and electric vehicles, to give up open fires and switch from oil and gas heating to electric heat pumps.

How much have prices risen?

Tomorrow’s increase of €7.50 a tonne will translate into

2-2.5c per litre on petrol and diesel, with effect from midnight.

The increase takes effect on home heating fuels from next May when it will add around €19.40 to a 900 litre tank of oil, €16.95 to the average annual natural gas bill, 89c to a 40kg bag of coal and 20c to a 12.5kg bale of peat briquettes. It’s harder to track the effect over the years as oil, petrol and diesel prices vary on the global markets and are also heavily influenced by VAT and excise duty. Petrol and diesel prices were at an all-time high here in 2012 when the carbon tax was at its lowest.

Has it achieved a move away from fossil fuels?

It’s hard to see a direct impact. The ratio of diesel to petrol cars increased over the past decade despite diesel emitting more carbon and so being taxed more heavily.

There are also more vehicles on the road now than when the tax was introduced.

Home heating conversions have also been happening at a very slow pace. New homes are almost always now fitted with heat pumps but that is a change driven by building regulations as much as pricing.

Industries that are very high energy users – such as power plants, large-scale food processors and pharmaceutical firms – are exempt from carbon tax as they pay for emissions through a separate Emissions Trading Scheme, so while many are moving towards cleaner energy sources, carbon tax is not a direct influence.

What about indirectly?

It is generally considered a punitive tax yet its revenues fund many public services.

Most go into the general Exchequer and only the increases since 2019 are ring-fenced specifically for climate-related activities.

For example, the €6 increase in 2019 brought in €90m extra so that was used for climate measures while almost €400m went to general funds.

What climate measures?

It partly offsets its own impact on low income households as some of the money is used to boost the fuel allowance, household benefits package and other payments aimed at easing energy costs for those at risk of fuel poverty so it is debatable if that is a climate measure.

But it is also used to fund home insulation and energy upgrade schemes for low-income households.

Other uses include electric vehicle grants, the just transition fund, peatlands restoration, cycle lanes and a contribution to the international Green Climate Fund. It also part-funds schemes to encourage more sustainable farming methods.

What happens to it after 2030?

Ideally, most would escape it as there would be little fossil fuel use but because the rate will be high, it will raise a lot of revenue. If it works long-term, that’s one problem solved but the Exchequer will miss its revenues.