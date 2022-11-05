‘Why do you need 25,000 people screaming “I love you” to feel normal?’ – Bono on the life of a rockstar

Bono has opened up on a period of introspection triggered by a life of fame and admits questioning if it’s “normal”, in his autobiography Surrender.

The U2 frontman bore all in an interview with Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio on Saturday morning and admitted he has wondered why he needs to be “loved at scale”.

Bono admitted it may have been down to a lack of attention from his father, Brendan, when he was younger.

“There’s two ways to turn a grandstanding stadium singer out of a wee boy. You can tell them everything they do is worth hearing… or you can just ignore them, and that worked much better for me, it turned out,” Bono said.

He later clarified that his father wasn’t really ignoring him but rather, “was just being an Irish Da at the time, but an Irish Da with a lot on his mind, and his heart and his soul.”

This was in reference to his mother Iris’ sudden and tragic death, as well as the revelation which would come later that his cousin Scott was actually his brother as his father had a child with another woman.

Bono admitted that his mother’s death affected him deeply and instilled in him a “defiance”.

Iris died after she had an aneurysm at her own father, Bono’s grandfather’s, funeral.

“As my grandfather is being lowered into the ground, my mother faints, we think. But she had an aneurysm,” he said.

“And that was really the last conversation I had with her, was that was that morning. So yeah, unusual.

“It was a very close family and yes, I remember the grief of that family and, and it made a mark on me for sure,” Bono said.

Bono said he wrote Surrender as he had a “lot of explaining to do – to myself, my family and my friends”.

“To tell them what I’ve been doing with my life and in the case of the family, with their life, because they permission me, in the end, to be away as an artist or as an activist or whatever you want to call what I've been doing,” Bono said.

Bono admits he has a rockstar’s ego and joked “what good is a Rockstar without a messianic complex?”. The Dubliner said faith plays a huge part in his life and that he uses it to keep any ego in check.

“I think it’s worth questioning why you need 25,000 people screaming ‘I love you’ to feel like a normal person,” Bono said.

He said he was born a bit “with his fists up” ready for a fight but that the book’s title Surrender is a nod to needing to transition out of that mindset in the second half of life.

While U2 have been renowned worldwide for decades, Bono said they’re far from done and may have something special to announce soon, including new music and a big show in Las Vegas.

“I’m hoping it'll be ready but then I can't announce Vegas, you'd have to shoot me. But if it happens, I can promise you won't be like anything you've ever seen in Las Vegas or anywhere else. It’ll be the most extraordinary [thing] if it comes off. Like Grand Madness x100,” Bono said.