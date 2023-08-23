‘Why do we put young people through cruel Leaving Cert’, asks director of principals group

NAPD figure calls for swift move away from ‘out of date’ exams structure

A leader of a post-primary principals organisation has hit out at the “cruel” Leaving Cert, asking “why who do we continue to do this to our young people?”.

As more than 60,000 students brace for their exam results on Friday, Paul Crone is calling for “meaningful change” in how school leavers are assessed.

“Why does Irish society still subject our teenagers to this cruel, all-or-nothing, and ultimately out-of-date terminal set of exams – a set of exams that we recognise as no longer fit for purpose?” he said.

Mr Crone is director of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD), which represents school leaders in the post-primary sector.

Work on reform of the Leaving Cert has started, with a view to phasing in changes up to about 2030.

A plan published by Education Minister Norma Foley last year put a focus on June exams. This was done in order to discourage the practice, by some teachers, of “teaching to the test” and the “rote learning” it cultivates in students.

The reliance on traditional exams works to the advantage of those who can afford grinds, while rote learning does not nurture the critical thinking skills that school-leavers need in today’s world

Under the planned reforms, there would be more continuous assessment, with teachers asked to grade their own students for 40pc of the marks in a subject, with 60pc for the written exam marked by external examiners.

But teacher unions have warned of their total opposition to grading their own students for any element of a State exam, which is likely to disrupt Ms Foley’s ambitions. Mr Crone’s statement shows that principals believe fundamental change must happen quickly.

He noted that the Leaving Certificate class of 2023 saw a considerable duration of their second-level education interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said students had also been early adopters to the new junior cycle curriculum and assessment, and “in doing so, they demonstrated flexibility, resilience, and critical thinking during this period of unprecedented change”.

But he said, upon entering senior cycle, “much of this progress comes to an abrupt halt”.

Mr Crone added: “The existing senior cycle curriculum dictates that we revert back to the prescribed rote learning methods of old, prioritising teaching to the exam and other restrictive teaching methodologies.”

He argued that “as a society, we must commit to meaningful change, as opposed to superficial tinkering. This change must put our young people front and centre”.

The NAPD director said that to deliver upon the reform agenda, it was imperative that the voices of school leaders be heard.

Mr Crone also pointed to the commitment in the current programme for government to holding a Citizens’ Assembly to discuss the future of the Irish education system. He said in line with this commitment, the NAPD was calling for a national conversation on the future of post-primary education.

He said it should be treated as an urgent priority within Government, with important questions asked, such as what skills do students need, how can they be delivered and how should those skills be assessed.