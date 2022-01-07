| 2.4°C Dublin

Why conspiracy theorists love to blame Freemasons

A suspected arson attack in Dublin and its reported link to Covid denial appears to fit in with a long history of paranoia about the masons. Historian John Dickie sets the record straight on what motivates the secretive organisation

Aftermath: Philip Daley, grand secretary of the Grand Lodge of Ireland, in the fire-damaged Freemasons&rsquo; Hall. Photo by Frank McGrath Expand
Dublin Fire Brigade outside the fire-damaged Freemasons&rsquo; Hall on New Year's Eve. Photo by Damien Storan Expand
The square and compass on the façade of the Freemasons&rsquo; Hall in Dublin; they are said to symbolise the virtues of equity and moderation Expand

John Dickie

There’s a folk devil for every taste in this peak moment for conspiracy theories. If your descent down the plughole of online misinformation convinces you that an evil genius rules the world, then you can pick out Bill Gates or, for an antisemitic twist, George Soros.

Perhaps faceless bureaucracies are what fire your imagination’s dark fever. If so, then the deep state with its Covid ‘plandemic’ and big pharma with its DNA-altering vaccines will be your delusion du jour. Or if, once you’ve taken the red pill, what you see is a world of unspeakable malevolence behind a glamorous façade, then you will hunt for Satan-worshipping celebrities who sexually abuse children in underground bases.

