Why conspiracy theorists love to blame Freemasons

There’s a folk devil for every taste in this peak moment for conspiracy theories. If your descent down the plughole of online misinformation convinces you that an evil genius rules the world, then you can pick out Bill Gates or, for an antisemitic twist, George Soros.

Perhaps faceless bureaucracies are what fire your imagination’s dark fever. If so, then the deep state with its Covid ‘plandemic’ and big pharma with its DNA-altering vaccines will be your delusion du jour. Or if, once you’ve taken the red pill, what you see is a world of unspeakable malevolence behind a glamorous façade, then you will hunt for Satan-worshipping celebrities who sexually abuse children in underground bases.

Historians who have studied eruptions of conspiracy mythology don’t find all this hard to explain. For a powerful leader, conspiracy theories point the finger at common enemies: “We have everything to be afraid of, my people. But fear not! I have everything under control.” For the powerless, on the other hand, a good conspiracy offers consolation and even a plan of action. The world may be bad, but at least it is not baffling once the dastardly masterplan is exposed. All it takes to change things is a stunt bold enough to tear the wool from the sheeple’s eyes.

A suspected arson attack in Dublin on New Year’s Eve bore all the signs of this paranoid style of thinking. Nearby there were scrawled messages on the pavement claiming that Covid was a hoax and denouncing a vaccination conspiracy. The suspected perpetrator is reported to have shouted similar things as he leapt, bare-chested, from the window of the room where the fire started. Investigations suggest that he was a frequent visitor to conspiracy websites, it has been reported. At the time of writing, he is in a critical condition. His poor family are distraught. The damage to the building is being assessed. Few of us needed a reminder that, however bizarre conspiracy myths might seem, their effects are dismal.

What was unusual about the suspected Dublin attack was its target: Freemasons’ Hall in Molesworth Street. The Freemasons are rarely, if ever, cited in the most recent conspiracy fantasies. Yet it was probably only a matter of time before the world’s phobia about the men in aprons surfaced again. With their secrets and handshakes, their lugubrious temples and baleful symbols, the Freemasons are the perfect bad guys for any conspiracy script. Indeed, they are typecast for the part. Fear of Freemasonry provided the template from which all of today’s conspiracy theories are drawn. And that template was made at a very particular time and place.

***

Standing a stone’s throw from Marble Arch in the centre of London, 25 Edgware Road is today a shop selling electronic gadgets. Back in the 1790s, when cows still lowed in the fields behind, this was the address of a studious French priest, the Abbé Augustin de Barruel. In 1792, he had been forced into exile by the turmoil of the French Revolution. (His spiritual mentor had been cut to pieces by revolutionaries in an Avignon prison.)

For men of Barruel’s mindset, the French Revolution was apocalyptic, and defied understanding. Throne and altar, the very foundations of the social order, had been overturned. In 1797, after five years of research in London, Barruel published Memoirs Illustrating the History of Jacobinism, which offered a powerful explanation of how the revolution came about.

The evidence he marshalled in five thick volumes was meticulous to the point of mania. His argument was hard to follow. However, his conclusion was simple: it was all because of a conspiracy by the Freemasons, who were still hard at work on their satanic scheme. Barruel’s book was a huge success, seducing not just the church, but even thinkers as shrewd as the conservative Anglo-Irish statesman Edmund Burke and the atheist poet Percy Bysshe Shelley.

By this time, conservative Catholics were already disposed to think the worst of the Freemasons. Founded in its modern form in London in 1717, Freemasonry turned the accoutrements of stonemasons (aprons, gloves, trowels etc) into symbols that could teach moral qualities. Just as stonemasons had once built castles and cathedrals — so the argument went — members of the masonic brotherhood would build better men through highly elaborate but instructive allegorical rituals. For example, as the rituals explained, the best-known masonic symbols, the square and compass, stood respectively for the virtues of equity and moderation. These basics of masonic belonging have not changed since that time.

The square and compass on the façade of the Freemasons' Hall in Dublin; they are said to symbolise the virtues of equity and moderation

Whatsapp The square and compass on the façade of the Freemasons’ Hall in Dublin; they are said to symbolise the virtues of equity and moderation

All of it sounded harmless. But other features of Freemasonry combined to make it both captivating for its members and deeply suspicious for its enemies.

The first was Freemasonry’s religious and political tolerance. Any man could become a Freemason, as long as he was not an atheist. Remarkably, the ranks of 18th-century masonry included not just nonconformist Protestants, but also Jews and even Catholics, who were viewed as potential traitors in England. Masonry’s symbols were ecumenical, and its rules tailored to avoid theological polemic. To a Catholic Church convinced that it was the guardian of the truth, this open-mindedness was heresy.

Freemasonry also carried a political threat. It was an expression of a British political culture characterised by independent clubs and societies, an overmighty parliament and a virtually uncensored press. Freemasons elected their own leaders and encouraged the free exchange of ideas in their lodge meetings. To the absolute monarchs of Europe, including the Pope, such things were anathema.

Masonry seemed all the more menacing because, within 20 years of its emergence, it had spread round the globe, travelling on the currents of commerce and imperialism.

The third and final ingredient of Freemasonry, and the one that catalysed the church’s terrors, was secrecy. Masonic rituals are conducted behind closed and guarded doors. The messages they contain are cloaked in strange symbols. Most alarming of all, aspiring Freemasons have to take blood-chilling oaths: on pain of throat-slitting, disembowelling and a range of other horrors, they vow never to reveal the innermost secrets of their brotherhood to ‘cowans’ (non-masons).

What do the Freemasons have to hide? They must be up to no good, surely? These doubts drove the papacy to excommunicate the Freemasons in 1738 — a sanction that has been reiterated numerous times since. Still today, the masons are on their way to hell. Which is why it is worth taking the time to explain what masonic secrecy is about.

Strip away all those layers of allegory and oath-taking, and you find that Freemasonry is built on three fundamental secrets. In plain words, the first is: Try to be a nice chap. The second secret: Try to find out more about the world. And the third, and most momentous of all: Death is a serious business that should make you reflect.

It is stating the obvious to point out that these truths are screamingly bland. Nobody could possibly disagree — not even in the violent climate of religious controversy in the 17th and 18th centuries when Freemasonry emerged. Indeed, here lies the original point of the whole exercise. Masonic secrets are an empty box, a void at the centre of a ceremonial wrapping. To build their brotherhood, the masons borrowed the aura of religion and its sense of sacredness, which they expressed through their highly elaborate rituals and chilling oaths. But they eschewed any messages in those rituals that might have attracted even the slightest hint of controversy. The wrapping is the point, not the phony secrets at its centre. The bloody oaths are just a piece of moral showmanship.

***

The Catholic Church had a terrible time in the 19th century. As the ideas that inspired the French Revolution spread further, the decline of the old certainties accelerated and society became more secular. Worse still, the church lost its land when Italy became a unified kingdom in 1870. Faced with these changes, the church incorporated Barruel’s conspiracy theory into its ideology. The Jesuit journal Civiltà Cattolica (Catholic Civilisation), founded in 1850 and widely regarded as the Vatican’s mouthpiece on contemporary affairs, broadcast his ideas across the Catholic world.

Meanwhile, developments in Freemasonry made the conspiracy myths more compelling. There were bitter schisms among masons, and rival traditions were formed. Over time, they invented more rituals, promising access to more secrets, and bringing with them evermore exalted badges of status (or ‘degrees’, in masonic parlance). At the same time, subversives such as the Charcoal Burners in Italy or the Decembrists in Russia adopted Freemasonry’s organisational template: they were oath-bound brotherhoods whose secrets were not ethical platitudes but a revolutionary political programme.

To those already inclined to think that the brothers were up to no good, all of these developments seemed like a co-ordinated attempt to hide the evil at Freemasonry’s heart. Innocent recruits were being drawn into the ordinary masonic lodges by all the talk of fraternity, self-improvement and charity work. As these recruits descended deeper and deeper into the labyrinth of degrees, the thinking went, they passively absorbed masonry’s demonic hidden aims, and lost their free will. Endless exposés promised to reveal the truth about Freemasonry. But somehow, the true face of the conspiracy, the final proof of its existence, always stayed just out of view.

In the second half of the 19th century, hostility towards Freemasonry also took on a non-conspiratorial form in countries including France, Spain and Italy. Here, masonic lodges did some of the jobs that political parties would later do: they were places to garner votes and organise cliques, and they lobbied against the church’s role in education and marriage. It has been estimated that 40pc of the ministers of France’s Third Republic were Freemasons. Many critics of these regimes accordingly saw the masons as a grubby cabal cornering jobs and influence in the state machinery — and the critics weren’t always wrong.

Dublin Fire Brigade outside the fire-damaged Freemasons' Hall on New Year's Eve. Photo by Damien Storan

Whatsapp Dublin Fire Brigade outside the fire-damaged Freemasons’ Hall on New Year's Eve. Photo by Damien Storan

In the final years of the century, another new variant of anti-masonry emerged: the Judaeo-Masonic conspiracy. Once, antisemitism had stereotyped Jews as misers who poisoned wells and murdered Christian babies at Passover. Influenced by anti-masonic phobia, the new antisemitic stereotypes portrayed Jews as a vengeful and fabulously wealthy international elite bent on destroying Christianity and introducing socialism and/or untrammelled global capitalism. Hitler believed in this nonsense, as did Spanish nationalist leader Francisco Franco.

With or without the antisemitic variant, anti-masonic conspiracy myths now appealed to the political extremes of both right and left. Accordingly, all the dictatorships of the first half of the 20th century banned Freemasonry, and imprisoned or murdered some of its leaders. Today, Freemasonry is still illegal in all communist regimes, and in all but two Muslim countries, where Masons are widely believed to be agents of Israel and/or the West.

In the West itself, full-blown masonic conspiracy theories were largely relegated to the margins of society after World War II. In the 1990s, for example, some American Baptists revived the old Catholic myth that the Freemasons were secret satanists. In the same decade, a cluster of rappers triggered yet another revival in the Illuminati conspiracy theory when they referred to it in their lyrics in the mid-1990s.

The idea, in brief, is that a group led by the likes of Bill Gates and Jay-Z wants to create a New World Order through a fiendish strategy of mind control, assassination and triangles.

The original Illuminati, formed in 1776 in Bavaria, was a short-lived group who used masonic lodges to spread utopian ideals. The Abbé Barruel gave them a leading role causing the French Revolution, and they have surfaced again and again in paranoid thinking ever since. Masonic lodges became wearily familiar with accusations of the lunatic fringe inspired by such ideas. The United Grand Lodge of England stores letters from conspiracy theorists in a file labelled ‘Nutters’.

The ‘grubby cabal’ variant of anti-masonic thinking has proved harder to dismiss. The evidence cited to support it has never stood up to serious examination, such as in a British Home Affairs committee investigation in the late 1990s, or last year’s independent inquiry into the Metropolitan Police’s failure to solve the axe murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan.

Yet Freemasonry continues to have a secrecy problem. Its quirky cult may have been a vehicle for religious tolerance when the brotherhood was young, but today, when democratic citizens rightly expect transparency of their rulers, it is bound to attract trouble from people who will have no truck with lunatic conspiracies.

But then again, the Freemasons have always quite liked being misunderstood: it suits their self-image as a moral elite beset by the ignorant anger of the outside world. Secrecy is also an excellent recruiting tool: who could resist the chance to join an organisation that enjoys exclusive possession of occult truths? The bizarre shaggy dog story of masonic secrecy has been spun for more than three centuries, and there is no prospect of its coming to an end any time soon.

John Dickie is professor of Italian studies at University College London. He is the author of ‘The Craft: How the Freemasons Made the Modern World’, which has been translated into 10 languages. He is not a Freemason. johndickie.net